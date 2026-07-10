adidas’ Suavest Suede Samba Deconstructs on Its Own

The adidas Samba Decon is back and suaver than ever.

The latest batch of deconstructed Sambas lands with high-quality suede uppers and leather heel tabs. And they're all realized in classic brown and beige colorways.

And again, this isn't a normal Samba. It's a Decon version, meaning it's unlined and features this naturally slumped look. In some cases, adidas loosened up the Samba Decon so much that it collapsed into a slip-on sneaker (true story).

The sportswear brand has actually released a few Decon sneakers in recent years, including BW Army and crumpled Japan versions. However, even with their deconstructed designs, they tend to be quite luxe. Many Decon models feature premium-grade materials, such as all-leather builds, or, in the case of the latest Sambas, the softest suede.

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The newest Samba Decon sneakers are Billy's exclusives, which means they're only available on the brand's website for ¥19,800 (roughly $122).

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