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adidas’ Suavest Suede Samba Deconstructs on Its Own

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

The adidas Samba Decon is back and suaver than ever.

The latest batch of deconstructed Sambas lands with high-quality suede uppers and leather heel tabs. And they're all realized in classic brown and beige colorways.

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And again, this isn't a normal Samba. It's a Decon version, meaning it's unlined and features this naturally slumped look. In some cases, adidas loosened up the Samba Decon so much that it collapsed into a slip-on sneaker (true story).

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The sportswear brand has actually released a few Decon sneakers in recent years, including BW Army and crumpled Japan versions. However, even with their deconstructed designs, they tend to be quite luxe. Many Decon models feature premium-grade materials, such as all-leather builds, or, in the case of the latest Sambas, the softest suede.

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The newest Samba Decon sneakers are Billy's exclusives, which means they're only available on the brand's website for ¥19,800 (roughly $122).

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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