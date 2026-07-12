Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

adidas’ Lace-Trimmed Samba Mary Jane Gets a Dose of the Summer Blues

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

The summer glow-up is real for the adidas Samba Jane, which just got a beautiful makeover in the spirit of the season.

That's right. adidas has actually blessed the streets with two extra-pretty Samba Janes as part of a "Summer Glow" pack. We already met the floral leather pairs. And the other Mary Janes? They definitely have the summer blues.

Shop adidas

The good kind, that is.

The second pair of Samba Mary Janes arrives with baby-blue leather and suede uppers, plus plenty of cutesy charm. Most notably, there are scalloped lace trims around the strap, which makes the sneaker look even daintier.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

At the same time, adidas has also embellished the Three Stripes with blue jewels and added a gilded Trefoil for some extra razzle-dazzle.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It also features the same floral insoles and "With Love, Indonesia" message like the other pairs. And since they come from the same pack, yes, the blue Samba Janes are also Indonesia-exclusives.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

As we speak, they're available on Invincible's website for Rp 1.600.000, which is around $88.

It's not surprising to see the "Summer Glow" pack making its rounds and essentially going viral on social media. The Samba Jane was already a hot ballet sneaker, which basically brought adidas' best-selling sneaker into the balletcore craze.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

That summer glow just upped the heat.

Shop adidas

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

Read More
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • An adidas Slipper So Good, They’re Luxuriously Camouflaged
  • adidas' Materially Mixed-up Samba Manages to Make Leather & Fur Just Work
  • adidas’ Finest Samba Mary Jane Has That Summer Glow
  • adidas’ Suavest Suede Samba Deconstructs on Its Own
  • adidas’ Sleek and Speedy Sneaker Goes Into Stealth Mode
What To Read Next
  • adidas’ Lace-Trimmed Samba Mary Jane Gets a Dose of the Summer Blues
  • An adidas Slipper So Good, They’re Luxuriously Camouflaged
  • With Studs & Piercings, Jordan's Mary Jane Sneaker Goes Punk Ballerina
  • How to Make Good Khaki-Toned Air Forces Better? Add Cordura
  • Onitsuka Tiger Just Made a Principal Dancer Out of Its Simplest Sneaker
  • This Is Nike's Most Blue-tiful Air Max Sandal Yet
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now