adidas’ Lace-Trimmed Samba Mary Jane Gets a Dose of the Summer Blues

The summer glow-up is real for the adidas Samba Jane, which just got a beautiful makeover in the spirit of the season.

That's right. adidas has actually blessed the streets with two extra-pretty Samba Janes as part of a "Summer Glow" pack. We already met the floral leather pairs. And the other Mary Janes? They definitely have the summer blues.

The good kind, that is.

The second pair of Samba Mary Janes arrives with baby-blue leather and suede uppers, plus plenty of cutesy charm. Most notably, there are scalloped lace trims around the strap, which makes the sneaker look even daintier.

At the same time, adidas has also embellished the Three Stripes with blue jewels and added a gilded Trefoil for some extra razzle-dazzle.

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It also features the same floral insoles and "With Love, Indonesia" message like the other pairs. And since they come from the same pack, yes, the blue Samba Janes are also Indonesia-exclusives.

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As we speak, they're available on Invincible's website for Rp 1.600.000, which is around $88.

It's not surprising to see the "Summer Glow" pack making its rounds and essentially going viral on social media. The Samba Jane was already a hot ballet sneaker, which basically brought adidas' best-selling sneaker into the balletcore craze.

That summer glow just upped the heat.

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