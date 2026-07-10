adidas’ Finest Samba Mary Jane Has That Summer Glow

adidas' latest Samba Mary Jane sneakers have that summer glow.

They're even named "Summer Glow."

The first pair of Samba Janes follows in the footsteps of those luxe leather Mary Janes from earlier this year, appearing with similar brogue-like details and gilded logos.

This time, however, adidas has added some floral embroidery on the heel. Similar graphics also appear on the insoles. It also features an off-white leather upper with a creamy brown suede T-toe.

Also, a "With Love, Indonesia" message lands on the interior walls, which means this isn't just another cutesy Samba Jane but a special pair made in honor of the Asian country.

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The same shoutout also appears on a second blue colorway, which features the more classic Samba Jane look but with ruffles.

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It's no wonder these Samba Janes can't be found anywhere else but Indonesia. Literally, they're only available on adidas Indonesia's website and at select Indonesian retailers. For now, at least.

But if any Samba Jane collectors are in dire need of them, it may be time to tap in with your overseas friends for this drop.

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