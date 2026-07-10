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adidas’ Finest Samba Mary Jane Has That Summer Glow

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

adidas' latest Samba Mary Jane sneakers have that summer glow.

They're even named "Summer Glow."

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The first pair of Samba Janes follows in the footsteps of those luxe leather Mary Janes from earlier this year, appearing with similar brogue-like details and gilded logos.

This time, however, adidas has added some floral embroidery on the heel. Similar graphics also appear on the insoles. It also features an off-white leather upper with a creamy brown suede T-toe.

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Also, a "With Love, Indonesia" message lands on the interior walls, which means this isn't just another cutesy Samba Jane but a special pair made in honor of the Asian country.

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The same shoutout also appears on a second blue colorway, which features the more classic Samba Jane look but with ruffles.

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It's no wonder these Samba Janes can't be found anywhere else but Indonesia. Literally, they're only available on adidas Indonesia's website and at select Indonesian retailers. For now, at least.

But if any Samba Jane collectors are in dire need of them, it may be time to tap in with your overseas friends for this drop.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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