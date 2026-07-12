With Studs & Piercings, Jordan's Mary Jane Sneaker Goes Punk Ballerina

The Jordan Pointe sneaker has unlocked a new punk personality for its latest release.

The new "White/Black/Metallic Silver" pairs are real rebels. For one, they don't come with the usual silky lace-ups. And it has piercings.

Seriously. The uppers are covered in round silver studs, while the leather Mary Jane-style straps get decked out in shiny eyelets and spiked round barbells.

Of all the Pointes, the latest is hands-down the most badass. And it still maintains its ballerina aesthetic, balanced by its casual street-sneaker appeal.

And that's the point of the Pointe, really. It's the Jordan Brand's way of doing balletcore. Whereas other ballet shoes fell flat, the Pointe went big with a chunky sneaker base, classic ballet-shoe styling up top, and signature Jumpman stamps.

Nike

Honestly, the Jordan Brand has done a solid job of staying true to itself while expanding into other categories like recovery shoes and even dad shoes.

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And the Pointe has received some admittedly nice colorways, ranging from bold all-red takes to extremely ballet-coded pink drops. The Jordan Brand is taking things up a notch now and having some fun with its Mary Jane sneaker, transforming it into a real punk ballerina.

The "White/Black/Metallic Silver" Pointe sneakers are now available on Nike Malaysia's website for RM 609, or roughly $150.

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