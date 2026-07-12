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With Studs & Piercings, Jordan's Mary Jane Sneaker Goes Punk Ballerina

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

The Jordan Pointe sneaker has unlocked a new punk personality for its latest release.

The new "White/Black/Metallic Silver" pairs are real rebels. For one, they don't come with the usual silky lace-ups. And it has piercings.

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Seriously. The uppers are covered in round silver studs, while the leather Mary Jane-style straps get decked out in shiny eyelets and spiked round barbells.

Of all the Pointes, the latest is hands-down the most badass. And it still maintains its ballerina aesthetic, balanced by its casual street-sneaker appeal.

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And that's the point of the Pointe, really. It's the Jordan Brand's way of doing balletcore. Whereas other ballet shoes fell flat, the Pointe went big with a chunky sneaker base, classic ballet-shoe styling up top, and signature Jumpman stamps.

Honestly, the Jordan Brand has done a solid job of staying true to itself while expanding into other categories like recovery shoes and even dad shoes.

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And the Pointe has received some admittedly nice colorways, ranging from bold all-red takes to extremely ballet-coded pink drops. The Jordan Brand is taking things up a notch now and having some fun with its Mary Jane sneaker, transforming it into a real punk ballerina.

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The "White/Black/Metallic Silver" Pointe sneakers are now available on Nike Malaysia's website for RM 609, or roughly $150.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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