adidas' Highly-Adored Samba Can't Stop Looking Suave

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

adidas must be listening to Saweetie when it's cooking in the lab because, these days, the Samba looks ready for some "Richtivities." Translation: the beloved low-soled sneaker grows more luxe with each new drop.

The adidas Samba has surfaced in a new "Putty Grey" colorway, exuding luxury fashion energy (again).

Shop adidas Samba "Putty Grey/Maroon"

Specifically, a color palette consisting of putty grey, maroon, and metallic gold takes over the latest Samba, resulting in this rich-looking spin on the model. It's almost like a reversed version of the fine-wine "Maroon" Samba.

Smooth suede stripes line up on the Samba's sidewall, while the slightly fuzzy texture also strikes the heel tab in deep burgundy shades. Elsewhere, the sneaker offers supple leather in a creamy off-white color.

As for that touch of metallic gold, the adidas Samba receives a nice gilded branding moment near its lush Three Stripes.

There have been other "Putty Grey" adidas Samba sneakers, which largely resemble the newest pairs. However, the previous sneakers were a lot hairier.

And, if you run really fast, the latest Samba sneaker might even resemble the Wales Bonner x adidas Samba sneaker for 2023. The highly sought-after collab wore a similar cream and burgundy colorway but with pony hair uppers and classic long tongues.

adidas has tried to recreate the Wales Bonner magic before. As a result, the sportswear label came up with some pretty impressive feral options and stylish non-Sambas.

Well, add these luxe Sambas to the growing list of efforts, too.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
