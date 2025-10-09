Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
adidas' Soft Lux Is a Quiet Sportswear Luxury

adidas
Dressed in full adidas Soft Lux, you might feel like a contemporary flâneur, relaxed and sophisticated. And yet, you’d only be wearing a tracksuit.

Somewhere between minimalist luxury and elevated streetwear, the new men’s range from the Three Stripes reimagines casual sportswear as monochrome staples with clean lines and an air of understated elegance.

SHOP ADIDAS SOFT LUX

To achieve this effect, the Soft Lux line reimagines the traditional adidas tracksuit silhouette.

The tops are tailored at the waist with roomier sleeves for an impeccable boxy fit, while the sweatpants feature a sinuous balloon leg that increases mobility while retaining the innate elegance of a two-piece set-up. Further reinforcing the quiet luxury aesthetic, the iconic adidas later stripes are removed, replaced by subtle branding details.

The collection, available on adidas’ website starting at $40 for the cotton t-shirts up to $80 for the hoodies, spans sweatshirts, hoodies, tees, pants, and shorts, each offered in up to six muted and sophisticated colorways, including opaque olive, plum, metallic grey, eggshell, black, and chestnut brown.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Made primarily from cotton, all of adidas' Soft Lux pieces, true to their name, offer an ultra-soft feel both to the touch and when worn, allowing a sense of natural drape.

A functional bonus: the hoodies and sweatshirts include built-in UPF 50+ UV protection, making them practical both as loungewear and outdoor options (though, as always, don’t skip sunscreen for your face).

Soft Lux is exactly what you wouldn't expect from adidas sportswear, which exactly what makes it so good.

