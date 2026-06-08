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What’s Realer Than a Coca-Cola x adidas World Cup Wardrobe?

Written by Tom Barker in Style
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Some of the World Cup’s wildest style moments happened in 2002. This is the year that R9 sported his iconic (and in some ways ingenious) fringe-only haircut, when Cameroon tried showing up in tank tops only for FIFA to insist they add black sleeve inserts, and when Coca-Cola launched a line of now-rare merch, like these red Climacool sneakers, in collaboration with adidas. 

Today, 24 years later, and in the lead-up to another World Cup, R9’s haircut is still the weirdest in football’s history but Coca-Cola x adidas is very much back.

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The American beverage titan and German sportswear giant has a vast new range consisting of everything from co-branded red tracksuits to a full denim set from adidas’ Originals line, all modeled by Spanish wonderkid Lamine Yamal and available on adidas’ website

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Four sneakers ground the whole collection, designed to look like different Coca-Cola cans. They even have droplet detailing, creating the full effect.  

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There’s the Predator Sala and Megaride F50, two famed football boots (or soccer cleats, depending on where you’re from) turned into everyday sneakers alongside the Adistar Control 5 and Climacool 1, both of which are 2000s-era sporty runners. 

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These are all-new takes on OG footwear classics, drawn from legend into reality by Coca-Cola and adidas originals. No wonder this collection's tagline is “Originals are the Real Thing.”

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Tom Barker

Tom Barker reports on all things style- and shopping-related. He previously studied at London College of Fashion and worked in London writing for a mix of magazines before moving to Berlin. He is the only known member of Berlin’s Ipswich Town fan club and a proud follower of East Anglia’s biggest team. His other interests include early-2000s British indie music, buying new running gear in the hope of finally completing a half marathon, and hot sauce.

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