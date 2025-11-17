Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

adidas’ Stan Smith Now Has Good Jeans

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers
adidas
1 / 5

The Stan Smith doesn’t evolve often because it doesn’t have to. It is already a finished idea. So when adidas swaps the leather for denim, it changes more than the look.

It changes the mood. The new Stan Smith “Denim” shoe turns the clean tennis sneaker into a floral-jeaned jeaker, cut from a different cloth in the most literal way.

Shop adidas

The leather upper is gone, replaced with deep indigo or jet black denim that instantly shifts the temperature of the shoe. Denim brings weight and texture, giving the Stan Smith a sturdier and more grounded feel than its usual smooth leather. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The heel softens that structure with botanical embroidery, a floral pattern that breaks the toughness of the fabric without tipping into cute.

adidas
1 / 6

Gold and bronze accents on the heel tab and tongue add warmth, giving the sneaker a quiet glow that ties the hard textile and soft detailing together.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

Jeakers have been having a moment, and adidas has been quietly leading most of it. The Superstar 82 Denim dressed the shell toe in jeans. The brand explored the idea further with Campus and Gazelle denim editions

But the Stan Smith Denim reads like the most restrained and wearable take on the trend. No distressing. No patchwork. Just texture doing the talking.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Available November 18 on the adidas website, the Stan Smith Denim keeps the formula simple, a classic that learned a new fabric without losing any of its charm.

Shop New Arrivals

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • adidas' Beacon Basketball Shoe Crosses Over to the Dark Side
  • An adidas Superstar Stomper Too Sturdy To Be a Sneaker
  • Someone Let an adidas Gazelle Loose in a Plush Leopard Coat
  • Sick of Being Cute, the adidas Superstar Became a Rugged Boot
What To Read Next
  • Exotic Leather adidas Superstars Are a Little Too Luxe for Their Own Good
  • The First-Ever Luxury Jenga Set Is Adults-Only (And $6,900)
  • adidas’ Stan Smith Now Has Good Jeans
  • SOREL’s Caribou Horizon GTX is Our New Winter Grail
  • They Perfected White Tees. What Can They Do With Leather Shoes?
  • The Be-All & End-All of Carryalls
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now