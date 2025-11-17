adidas’ Stan Smith Now Has Good Jeans

The Stan Smith doesn’t evolve often because it doesn’t have to. It is already a finished idea. So when adidas swaps the leather for denim, it changes more than the look.

It changes the mood. The new Stan Smith “Denim” shoe turns the clean tennis sneaker into a floral-jeaned jeaker, cut from a different cloth in the most literal way.

The leather upper is gone, replaced with deep indigo or jet black denim that instantly shifts the temperature of the shoe. Denim brings weight and texture, giving the Stan Smith a sturdier and more grounded feel than its usual smooth leather.

The heel softens that structure with botanical embroidery, a floral pattern that breaks the toughness of the fabric without tipping into cute.

Gold and bronze accents on the heel tab and tongue add warmth, giving the sneaker a quiet glow that ties the hard textile and soft detailing together.

Jeakers have been having a moment, and adidas has been quietly leading most of it. The Superstar 82 Denim dressed the shell toe in jeans. The brand explored the idea further with Campus and Gazelle denim editions.

But the Stan Smith Denim reads like the most restrained and wearable take on the trend. No distressing. No patchwork. Just texture doing the talking.

Available November 18 on the adidas website, the Stan Smith Denim keeps the formula simple, a classic that learned a new fabric without losing any of its charm.

