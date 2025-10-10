Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

adidas' Hand-Dyed Denim Sneaker Is Wonderfully Philllllthy

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

adidas' new denim Superstar is its filthiest yet, designed by Philllllthy, nonetheless.

Back with the Three Stripes, Phillip Leyesa's brand is now taking the iconic Superstar sneaker for a super, well, Philllllthy spin.

Shop adidas

The collaborative Superstars arrive with hand-dye indigo denim uppers, joined by stitched Three Stripes and a washed collaborative tongue label.

But the best part is the toes. Philllllthy's adidas sneaker swaps the traditional shell toe for a "boro toe" patched up with various stitched denim pieces.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The sneaker essentially spotlights the boro technique, a Japanese method of repairing clothes through patchwork and Sashiko stitching.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It not only saves clothes, but it ultimately creates these cool designs as seen on New Balance's dad shoes and other adidas sneakers. It's basically like getting a new piece altogether.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Only 10 pairs of Philllllthy's "Boro Toe" adidas Superstar were produced, making this a highly limited collaboration. However, if you are lucky enough to get these special adidas "jeakers," expect a custom-dyed dust bag and indigo socks to accompany them.

Having worked with brands like Levi's and Vans, Philllllthy has built a brand around destroying pieces and making them new again through meticulous customizations, including hand-dyeing, distressing, and patchwork details.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

His adidas Superstar sneaker continues what he does best by making a mega-classic filthy in the best way possible.

Shop adidas

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • A Charming (& Pink) adidas Classic, Sealed With a Kiss
  • A Delightful Washed Denim Treatment for an Iconic adidas Sneaker
  • The adidas Superstar Is Now a Skate Shoe — a Luxe One at That
  • The Most Classic adidas Shoe Dresses in Raw Denim 
  • adidas' Super Lowkey Sneaker Looks Wonderfully Kill Bill-ish
What To Read Next
  • Velvety, Vintage-Flavored Vans With a Dash of Parisian Luxury
  • A Garment so Good, You Should Buy It Breakfast
  • Press Play On Our New Music Roundup
  • adidas' Hand-Dyed Denim Sneaker Is Wonderfully Philllllthy
  • Beauty Begets Beauty
  • On Cloud 9: Pinterest x Highsnobiety Run Culture’s Court with Natasha Cloud
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now