adidas' Hand-Dyed Denim Sneaker Is Wonderfully Philllllthy

adidas' new denim Superstar is its filthiest yet, designed by Philllllthy, nonetheless.

Back with the Three Stripes, Phillip Leyesa's brand is now taking the iconic Superstar sneaker for a super, well, Philllllthy spin.

The collaborative Superstars arrive with hand-dye indigo denim uppers, joined by stitched Three Stripes and a washed collaborative tongue label.

But the best part is the toes. Philllllthy's adidas sneaker swaps the traditional shell toe for a "boro toe" patched up with various stitched denim pieces.

The sneaker essentially spotlights the boro technique, a Japanese method of repairing clothes through patchwork and Sashiko stitching.

It not only saves clothes, but it ultimately creates these cool designs as seen on New Balance's dad shoes and other adidas sneakers. It's basically like getting a new piece altogether.

Only 10 pairs of Philllllthy's "Boro Toe" adidas Superstar were produced, making this a highly limited collaboration. However, if you are lucky enough to get these special adidas "jeakers," expect a custom-dyed dust bag and indigo socks to accompany them.

Having worked with brands like Levi's and Vans, Philllllthy has built a brand around destroying pieces and making them new again through meticulous customizations, including hand-dyeing, distressing, and patchwork details.

His adidas Superstar sneaker continues what he does best by making a mega-classic filthy in the best way possible.

