Highsnobiety
The Most Classic adidas Shoe Dresses in Raw Denim 

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers

If you're the kind of person who obsesses over fades and stacks, adidas is speaking your sneaker-denim language.

The brand’s classic shell-toed Superstar has transformed into a pair of rugged denim “jeakers”.

Two colorways of the sneaker, a stealthy black and a deep night indigo, are set to arrive, each covered in dark-hued denim everywhere from the three stripes branding to the tongue.

The adidas Superstar II sneaker's tonal stitching, blacked-out shell toe, and robust black sole put the texture of the dark denim fabric in the limelight. In fact, in its indigo form, this shoe almost resembles unwashed selvage denim.

adidas
And there’s something poetic about that. Dark denim has always been a staple in hip-hop style thanks to the ubiquitous visibility of oversized jeans, denim jackets. Just like the adidas Superstar itself, which became synonymous with hip-hop in the '80s and '90s. This denim shoe brings both notions together into one.

It’s as if adidas is weaving denim’s cultural story right into the sneaker’s DNA, creating a quiet tribute to the movement that made both denim and Superstars iconic.

Available now, the adidas Originals Superstar II “Denim/Core Black/Night Indigo” retails for $114. It’s ready to break in and crease beautifully over time.

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
