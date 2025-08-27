Imagine Your Most Battered Jeans As adidas Sneakers...

Wouldn't it be a dream come true if your shoes fit as comfortably and aged as gracefully as your very favorite, worn-in jeans? Well, you're in luck, ‘cause adidas just gave one of its most nostalgically cherished sneaker silhouettes a dirtied denim makeover.

In shades of either faded indigo or a washed-out black, the Superstar 82 might just be the Levi’s 501s of footwear. Literally.

Nothing but its signature rubber shell-toe cap remains un-denim'd, with even adidas' three stripes being embossed into the cotton fabric rather than printed, sewn, or stitched on.

The titular silhouette's a modern redo of 1982's adidas Superstar, blending traits of its vintage predecessor with modern sneaker polish.

It follows in the footsteps of competing brands’ recent denim sneaker, or “jeaker,” creations like Vans’ skate-ready Old Skools with a jeans motif or the multi-textured Levi's x Nike collaboration.

adidas’ jeans-cloaked Superstars are yours to break in and further distress for $150 a pair, with both gray and blue versions dropping August 31.

This ain't your average double denim, so much is for sure. Go ahead and call it the Canadian Tuxedo for your feet now, why don’t you?

