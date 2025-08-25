adidas Made a Fisherman of Its Mega-Classic Shoe

An adidas Superstar sandal? Oh, it's a thing.

Think of it as the classic adidas model in vacation mode, resembling a breezy fisherman sandal with the Superstar's iconic shell toe.

Complete with a supportive back strap and cushioned footbed, that's about it for the adidas Superstar sandal. Honestly, nothing more is needed. It does just enough.

The adidas sandal comes in black and pink colorways, both of which are now available on adidas' website for $40...in kids' sizes (sorry to the grown-up sneakerheads who were looking to cop for themselves).

The adidas Superstar sandal is just as proof of the extraordinary life lived by the famous model, which went from sprinting across the basketball courts to running with RUN DMC.

adidas

The Superstar has lived many lives during its 50-plus years in the game. It's been a winter puffer boot and even a heeled dress shoe. Why, the adidas sneaker even had a LEGO era at one point.

Now, the Superstar's kicking back and making a splash as a getaway-ready fishing sandal.

