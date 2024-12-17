Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Clot & adidas’ Dressiest Sneaker Yet Arrives With a Full-Blown Suit 

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

Clot and adidas are ending the year with a bang. The duo, having already launched a series of adidas Superstars turned dress shoes in 2024, is unleashing an all-black, heeled version of the shell-toed sneaker. And it comes with some suitably fine tailoring.

Starting with the sneakers. Clot and adidas’ latest preppy take on the Superstar turns the classic shoe into a pair of black brogues — crafted from Italian leather with leather tassels, decorative perforations, a heeled sole… the lot.

There are some recognizable Superstar elements maintained, such as its signature hard-shelled toe and adidas’ inimitable three stripes, but this is far more formal than it is sporty.

Out of Clot and adidas’ series of dressed-up sneakers, this is the most dapper of the lot. And, as such, it deserves some fine tailoring to accompany it.

In dark gray with black stripes running down the side, Clot produced a two-piece suit to match its formal sneakers: pleated trousers and a matching single-breasted blazer.

This is the kind of tailoring a true adidas stan wears to their wedding.

The full collection, titled the Clot Dress Capsule by Edison Chen, arrives in Asia via Juice Store on December 20.

There is expected to be a wider, worldwide release to follow. 

It’s been a big year for Clot and adidas, their first full year back together after over a decade apart. The release of everything from espadrilles turned sneakers to breezy summer sportswear has ensued over the past 12 months, culminating in this launch of its most formal designs yet.

Tom Barker
Style EditorTom Barker is a writer reporting on all things style and shopping-related.
