Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

adidas' Superstar Winter Boot Is a Puff-tastic Twofer Deal

Written by Tara Larson in Style

adidas just released a new sneaker-boot for the colder seasons, the adiFOM Superstar Winter Boot. Try saying that fast five times.

adidas' adiFOM Superstar Winter Boot is essentially a more puffed-up take on the label's previous Superstar boot. Add in some new winter-friendly features, too.

The adiFOM Superstar Winter Boot differs from the previous version in a few ways. For example, the winter-worthy boots are designed with a removable puffy bootie that detaches from the chunky rubber base. Two shoes for the price of one? Talk about a deal!

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The padded bootie adds a new functional and cozy dimension to the design, preparing fans for the chilliest winter days of trudging through the snow.

Adidas' new boot, the adiFOM Superstar Winter Boot, stays true to its Superstar roots. It preserves classic elements like the distinct semi-raised platform sole and the instantly recognizable shell toe design.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The adidas Superstar boot also maintains the adiFOM line's rugged base featuring distinct outsole grooves seen on past adidas foam steppers.

adidas' adiFOM Superstar Winter Boot arrives in three colorways, including gray, light green, and black, all now available on the brand's website.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The price? A smooth $130. Again, that's for two shoes, basically.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

With the temperatures slowly dropping, it might be time to up the foot puffer game for winter.

Shop adidas adiFOM Superstar Winter Boot

SHOP ADIDAS SNEAKERS HERE

Shop All adidas
AdidasSamba OG W Green/White
$130.00
Available in:
36 2/34243 1/344 2/345 1/348 2/3
AdidasTaekwondo W White/Black/Gum
$120.00
Available in:
Several sizes
AdidasGazelle Indoor Aluminum/Black/Gum Beige
$155.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Fashion's Football Boot Obsession Is Getting Weird
    • Sneakers
  • adidas’ Superstar Makes For a Great Chunky Basketball Shoe
    • Sneakers
  • This adidas Sneaker Stares Minimalism Straight In The Face
    • Sneakers
  • adidas Sneakers Have Never Looked So Bubble-licious
    • Sneakers
  • For adidas' Superstars, the Glow-up Is Seriously Real
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • HOKA’s Supersized Sneaker Just Got More Striking
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's All-New Outdoor Sneaker Looks a Little Familiar
    • Sneakers
  • Steph Curry Is On His Best-Dressed Behavior
    • Style
  • Chicness Is Afoot at Tom Ford's Haider Ackermann Era
    • Style
  • adidas' Superstar Winter Boot Is a Puff-tastic Twofer Deal
    • Style
  • Where Is Glenn Martens Going?
    • Style
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now