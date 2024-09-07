adidas' Superstar Winter Boot Is a Puff-tastic Twofer Deal

adidas just released a new sneaker-boot for the colder seasons, the adiFOM Superstar Winter Boot. Try saying that fast five times.

adidas' adiFOM Superstar Winter Boot is essentially a more puffed-up take on the label's previous Superstar boot. Add in some new winter-friendly features, too.

The adiFOM Superstar Winter Boot differs from the previous version in a few ways. For example, the winter-worthy boots are designed with a removable puffy bootie that detaches from the chunky rubber base. Two shoes for the price of one? Talk about a deal!

The padded bootie adds a new functional and cozy dimension to the design, preparing fans for the chilliest winter days of trudging through the snow.

adidas

Adidas' new boot, the adiFOM Superstar Winter Boot, stays true to its Superstar roots. It preserves classic elements like the distinct semi-raised platform sole and the instantly recognizable shell toe design.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The adidas Superstar boot also maintains the adiFOM line's rugged base featuring distinct outsole grooves seen on past adidas foam steppers.

adidas' adiFOM Superstar Winter Boot arrives in three colorways, including gray, light green, and black, all now available on the brand's website.

The price? A smooth $130. Again, that's for two shoes, basically.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

With the temperatures slowly dropping, it might be time to up the foot puffer game for winter.