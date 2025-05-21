Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

adidas’ Most Luxuriously Flat Shoe Sautés Into a Ballet Beauty

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
adidas
1 / 2

Marble, it's not just for your countertops — it's also for trendy adidas sneakers. adidas’ "Floral Embroidered" Taekwondo Mei Ballet sneaker has the same ballet quintessence of other low-top Taekwondo sneakers with some stylish silver marble-like floral patterns stitched right up top.

In terms of slim sneakers, adidas’ Taekwondo Mei Ballet sneaker is the lowest of the low, even in an adidas roster packed with sleek shoes.

shop adidas Taekwondo here
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

That's saying a lot for the brand that made one of the most famous flat sneakers ever. Yeah, that's right, your Samba shade won't fly here.

adidas’ Taekwondo Mei Ballet isn't just taking over the biggest trends in kitchen tiles, what with its delicately textured upper. It also speaks to two different trends taking over the sneaker market: Ballet flats and ultra-thin sneakers

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The foot-exposing upper, criss-cross laces and low profile of adidas’ Taekwondo Mei Ballet are balletcore to the max while its flattened rubber outsole and subtle leather detailing add some quietly cool sneaker-ish aura.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

This shoe is the best of both worlds and it doesn't hurt that it's also right on trend. Brands both high and low are pirouetting toward principal dancer status. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

We have Converse Japan's pretty-in -pink All-Star Trekwave BL OX, PUMA's double-chocolate Speedcat Ballet sneaker, and The Attico's chromed-out Floor 01 ballet flat as only a few of the most recent low-cut examples. Forget baseball season, it's ballet (sneaker) season.

SHOP ADIDAS HERE

Shop All adidas
adidasZponge
$101.50
$145.00
Available in:
36 2/337 1/338 2/341 1/342 2/346
adidasadicolor Firebird Oversized Track Pants
$100.00
Available in:
XSSML
adidas x BAPESSTR V BAPE Blue/Cloud White/White
$175.00
Available in:
43 1/3
Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • adidas' Flat Training Shoe Is Now Silky (& Extremely Girlcore)
  • adidas' Super-Flat, Super-Stylish Ballet Sneakers Were Inevitable
  • Y-3's Admirable Flat Sneaker Just Went Full Ballet Shoe
  • adidas' Next Big (& Flat) Sneaker May Already Be Here
  • Minecraft's Samba-Coded adidas Shoe Goes Incredibly Hard (& Pixel)
What To Read Next
  • By Dressing Paige Bueckers, Dapper Dan Is (Track) Suiting the Future (EXCLUSIVE)
  • The Hairy Good Vans Fisherman Shoe With a Hidden Stash Pocket
  • Why the Maker of Canada's Finest Sportswear Revved up the Rolls-Royce of Footwear
  • The Sneaker Stealing the Best Bits From adidas' Past
  • adidas’ Most Luxuriously Flat Shoe Sautés Into a Ballet Beauty
  • If Carhartt Made Skate Shoes…
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now