adidas’ Most Luxuriously Flat Shoe Sautés Into a Ballet Beauty

Marble, it's not just for your countertops — it's also for trendy adidas sneakers. adidas’ "Floral Embroidered" Taekwondo Mei Ballet sneaker has the same ballet quintessence of other low-top Taekwondo sneakers with some stylish silver marble-like floral patterns stitched right up top.

In terms of slim sneakers, adidas’ Taekwondo Mei Ballet sneaker is the lowest of the low, even in an adidas roster packed with sleek shoes.

That's saying a lot for the brand that made one of the most famous flat sneakers ever. Yeah, that's right, your Samba shade won't fly here.

adidas’ Taekwondo Mei Ballet isn't just taking over the biggest trends in kitchen tiles, what with its delicately textured upper. It also speaks to two different trends taking over the sneaker market: Ballet flats and ultra-thin sneakers.

The foot-exposing upper, criss-cross laces and low profile of adidas’ Taekwondo Mei Ballet are balletcore to the max while its flattened rubber outsole and subtle leather detailing add some quietly cool sneaker-ish aura.

This shoe is the best of both worlds and it doesn't hurt that it's also right on trend. Brands both high and low are pirouetting toward principal dancer status.

We have Converse Japan's pretty-in -pink All-Star Trekwave BL OX, PUMA's double-chocolate Speedcat Ballet sneaker, and The Attico's chromed-out Floor 01 ballet flat as only a few of the most recent low-cut examples. Forget baseball season, it's ballet (sneaker) season.