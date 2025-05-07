Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

If You're Not Already Seeing Thug Club Everywhere, You're About To

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

Thug Club’s clothing is grungy, graphic, and often artfully distressed. But Thug Club’s sneakers? Well, they’re a completely different animal. 

The Korean streetwear label, a breakout new brand gaining prominence in recent years, is following up its horn-wielding, beastly Fila sneaker with something similarly animalistic in its debut adidas collaboration. 

Shop Thug Club

The adidas Superstar, famed for its hard shell-toed front section, has been reimagined by the Thug Club. Now, Run DMC’s favorite sneaker has a deep-ridged front portion, tall waves of material protruding up from the shoe. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It all looks a little amphibious, as if the show has grown fish gills. And given Thug Club’s history of adding huge horns onto shoes, it’s not a stretch to imagine the brand now intentionally opting for an aquatic theme.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

After beastly, horned-up boots come fishy, amphibious sneakers. Or so it seems, according to Thug Clubs new releases. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Available in either deep red or black, the collaborative adidas Superstars will be released on May 12 alongside a Thug Club-designed apparel collection.

Camo-print tracksuits with popper-lined pants and track tops with a huge dragon graphic across the back have already been teased online. However, Thug Club is being relatively secretive about the exact details, slowly spoon-feeding us more information through cryptic Instagram posts, meaning there may be more products arriving. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Certainly, regardless of how extensive this collaboration is, it’s a sign of Thug Club’s pulling power. Long a favorite underground label, it’s caught the attention of high-profile names (A$AP Rocky, SZA, and Central Cee have all been wearing the brand) and adidas is the most esteemed on its growing list of collaborators.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Plus, with a potential Oakley collaboration also recently teased, Thug Club’s establishing itself as more than a niche, under-the-radar label.

SHOP ADIDAS HERE

Shop All adidas
adidasZponge
$145.00
Available in:
Several sizes
adidasadicolor Firebird Oversized Track Pants
$100.00
Available in:
XSSMLXL
adidas x BAPESSTR V BAPE Blue/Cloud White/White
$175.00
Available in:
40 2/344

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • From Nike to Saucony, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
  • Zidane’s Legendary adidas Boot Is Back — But Way Softer
  • Holy Cow! What’s With All These Hairy adidas Sneakers?
  • Every Football Club Suddenly Has Its Own Wildly Stylish adidas Sneaker
  • Ronnie Fieg Brings Home New Chunk-ful Clarks x adidas Shoes for Kithmas
What To Read Next
  • Converse's Strapped Up Its Punk Meets Playground Trekking Shoe
  • Charles Leclerc: Ferrari Racing Driver, Ferrari Fashion Designer
  • From Ferragamo to Martine Rose, Here Are the Black Designers to Have in Your Closet
  • After Bag Charms, Are Lace Jewels the Next Big Thing? Nike Sure Thinks So
  • If You're Not Already Seeing Thug Club Everywhere, You're About To
  • Palace's Most Exclusive Drop of 2025? Merch for a Japanese Baseball Team
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now