If You're Not Already Seeing Thug Club Everywhere, You're About To

Thug Club’s clothing is grungy, graphic, and often artfully distressed. But Thug Club’s sneakers? Well, they’re a completely different animal.

The Korean streetwear label, a breakout new brand gaining prominence in recent years, is following up its horn-wielding, beastly Fila sneaker with something similarly animalistic in its debut adidas collaboration.

The adidas Superstar, famed for its hard shell-toed front section, has been reimagined by the Thug Club. Now, Run DMC’s favorite sneaker has a deep-ridged front portion, tall waves of material protruding up from the shoe.

It all looks a little amphibious, as if the show has grown fish gills. And given Thug Club’s history of adding huge horns onto shoes, it’s not a stretch to imagine the brand now intentionally opting for an aquatic theme.

After beastly, horned-up boots come fishy, amphibious sneakers. Or so it seems, according to Thug Clubs new releases.

Available in either deep red or black, the collaborative adidas Superstars will be released on May 12 alongside a Thug Club-designed apparel collection.

Camo-print tracksuits with popper-lined pants and track tops with a huge dragon graphic across the back have already been teased online. However, Thug Club is being relatively secretive about the exact details, slowly spoon-feeding us more information through cryptic Instagram posts, meaning there may be more products arriving.

Certainly, regardless of how extensive this collaboration is, it’s a sign of Thug Club’s pulling power. Long a favorite underground label, it’s caught the attention of high-profile names (A$AP Rocky, SZA, and Central Cee have all been wearing the brand) and adidas is the most esteemed on its growing list of collaborators.

Plus, with a potential Oakley collaboration also recently teased, Thug Club’s establishing itself as more than a niche, under-the-radar label.