Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Thug Club's FILA Boots Are Quite Horny

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

Thug Club and FILA are joining forces for a footwear collaboration that can be summed up in two words: horny and silver.

To be more specific, the Korean label's collaboration is led by some serious FILA boots...impaled with horns. Presented in black and red, Thug Club's are quite literally monstrous steppers, boasting horns and spiked details alongside a bumpy molded sole.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The collaborative boots stop at the calf, but I can't help but wonder: can you even stand up in these straight? Will the horns go into stick the knees while one is trying to flex? Questions that need answers.

For those who aren't looking to channel Darth Maul, Thug Club and FILA's collab also includes some silver sneakers as part of the linkup, which look less scary and pretty nice, actually.

Thug Club wraps the FILA sneaker in the brand's signature silver with white mesh underlays. On the heel, fans will notice Thug Club's traditional medieval-style logo, with FILA's branding not far behind.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

I wasn't a big fan of the FILA wave in 2018 when the Disruptors were everywhere. But Thug Club's FILA sneakers? I can get behind them. Maybe I won't add them to my rotation, but I appreciate the take.

Spooky season is long over, but Thug Club's FILA collab feels like the Nightmare Before Christmas — even more so considering the shoes are expected to release on December 1.

Thug Club continues to make waves in the Korean streetwear scene with its eye-catching denim and racy underwear. Its pieces have earned wear and even stanning from style stars like SZA & A$AP Rocky (he wore Thug Club during that one detrimental Mosh pit moment).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

On top of its cult-favorite garms, Thug Club also collaborated with other fashion names like Gentle Monster and MCM. Now, FILA is joining the roster.

After team-ups with Y/Project and Haider Ackermann, FILA certainly knows how to keep folks guessing with its unexpected collaborations. Thug Club's team-up advances the streak.

Move over MSCHF boot. There's a new wild boot in town.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Record Storage Canvas Bag
NTS x Highsnobiety
$65
Image on Highsnobiety
XT-6
Salomon
$200
Image on Highsnobiety
Fluffy Fish Cap
Bonsai
$180
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Zendaya's Hottest Film Yet Involves a Loewe-Clad Love Triangle
    • Style
  • Crenshaw Skate Club
    This Collab Sees Crenshaw Skate Club Take the Step Into Cut & Sew
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    14 Camp Collar Shirt Designs to Welcome Summer
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Don't F*%k With Tom Hanks!
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Dua Lipa Hard-Launched Her New BF at Cannes
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Cars from Sotheby's F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix automotive auction
    Ralph Lauren's Lambo, Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes: Exploring F1's Wild Vegas Auction
    • Culture
  • lil yachty air force 1 collab
    Lil Yachty's Air Force 1 Is Solid Like Concrete
    • Sneakers
  • Lids x .idk
    The LHD X .idk Collab Is An Ode to Hip-Hop & Social Change
    • Style
  • Tyler the Creator wears a green hat, puffy vest, grey hoodie and sweatpants with hiking boots at a WME red carpet event in Los Angeles in November 2023
    Only Tyler, the Creator Could Pull Off Red Carpet-Level Sweatpants 
    • Style
  • KIKI World Chipped Nails
    Nail Card Never Declines: These Press-Ons Double as Business Cards
    • Beauty
  • thug club fila collab
    Thug Club's FILA Boots Are Quite Horny
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023