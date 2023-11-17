Thug Club's FILA Boots Are Quite Horny

Thug Club and FILA are joining forces for a footwear collaboration that can be summed up in two words: horny and silver.

To be more specific, the Korean label's collaboration is led by some serious FILA boots...impaled with horns. Presented in black and red, Thug Club's are quite literally monstrous steppers, boasting horns and spiked details alongside a bumpy molded sole.

The collaborative boots stop at the calf, but I can't help but wonder: can you even stand up in these straight? Will the horns go into stick the knees while one is trying to flex? Questions that need answers.

For those who aren't looking to channel Darth Maul, Thug Club and FILA's collab also includes some silver sneakers as part of the linkup, which look less scary and pretty nice, actually.

Thug Club wraps the FILA sneaker in the brand's signature silver with white mesh underlays. On the heel, fans will notice Thug Club's traditional medieval-style logo, with FILA's branding not far behind.

I wasn't a big fan of the FILA wave in 2018 when the Disruptors were everywhere. But Thug Club's FILA sneakers? I can get behind them. Maybe I won't add them to my rotation, but I appreciate the take.

Spooky season is long over, but Thug Club's FILA collab feels like the Nightmare Before Christmas — even more so considering the shoes are expected to release on December 1.

Thug Club continues to make waves in the Korean streetwear scene with its eye-catching denim and racy underwear. Its pieces have earned wear and even stanning from style stars like SZA & A$AP Rocky (he wore Thug Club during that one detrimental Mosh pit moment).

On top of its cult-favorite garms, Thug Club also collaborated with other fashion names like Gentle Monster and MCM. Now, FILA is joining the roster.

After team-ups with Y/Project and Haider Ackermann, FILA certainly knows how to keep folks guessing with its unexpected collaborations. Thug Club's team-up advances the streak.

Move over MSCHF boot. There's a new wild boot in town.