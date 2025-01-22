adidas Sambas Go Elegantly Chunky With a ‘90s Skate-Ish Makeover

Japanese womenswear brand SNIDEL has teamed up with adidas Originals to reimagine the iconic Samba XLG. This take on the classic sneaker is reminiscent of the oversized skate shoes that dominated the '90s but adds a touch of elegance with removable shoe charms. The collaboration offers two colorways: black and a crisp white, both of which encapsulate SNIDEL's blend of femininity and casual elegance.

adidas is no stranger to reinterpreting its classics, and this version of the chunky adidas Sambas XLG are yet another proof that Sambas can evolve while staying true to their roots.

This latest iteration reimagines the iconic soccer shoe that has dominated street style for decades and recently surged in online popularity, giving it a ‘90s skate-inspired makeover and a touch of feminine elegance. The subtle SNIDEL branding thought adds an understated yet distinctive touch and harmoniously merges the two brands' aesthetics.

The most noticeable change is the extra-large, padded tongue, instantly evoking memories of classic skateboarding sneakers captured in the fish-eye shots of iconic skate videos.

The signature T-toe design remains intact, preserving the shoe’s soccer heritage, and the addition of plush materials and enhanced cushioning delivers a more comfortable, street-ready feel that perfectly transitions on a board.

In an era where chunky sneakers continue to stay relevant and nostalgia reigns supreme, the SNIDEL x adidas Sambas XLG, set to drop on January 29, 2025, perfectly bridges the gap between past and the present. It taps into the love for retro skate culture while staying true to what makes the Samba iconic, proving that its legacy is far from over.

With countless Samba iterations in the archive and the enduring influence of skate aesthetics on culture, the SNIDEL x Sambas XLG feels like a natural evolution.