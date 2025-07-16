Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Yohji Yamamoto Dressed an All-Powerful adidas Running Shoe In Luxe Leather

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers

Tired of all your sneakers going flat? Y-3 has the antidote. 

The new Y-3 Adios Pro 3.0 LX is here to remind us that thiccness is still a virtue, especially when elevated by a facade of sumptuously soft leather.

Shop Y3

In a world of Miu Miu-fied silhouettes and ‘70s throwback flats (we see you, Tyler’s Converse runners), Y-3's take on adidas' Adios running shoe brings back the stilted proportions of real performance sneakers, reimagined for everyday wear. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The Y-3 Adios Pro 3.0 LX is built on the same platform as adidas’ elite Adios Pro marathon shoe, down to the ultra-chunky Lightstrike Pro midsole and embedded midsole ENERGYRODS designed to boost innate propulsion. That means this sneaker's tech is serious.

adidas
1 / 6

But its biggest flex? The shoe's upper swaps performance mesh for full-grain leather and suede, transforming a race-day silhouette into something more suitable Yohji Yamamoto.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

In fact, with a debossed Yohji Yamamoto signature on its side, the whole sneaker starts to feel less like a direct response to the flat-foot shenanigans going on and more like a powerful running shoe made extra-stylish.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Soon available in two ultra-clean all-ream or cream-meets-black colorways from adidas’ website, Y-3's hyper-stylish Adios runner is certainly not the kind of runner you would actually want to run in. 

But if you were to lace up a shoe for sprinting through the airport or dashing around downtown, wouldn’t you want something of comparable consideration?

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Acne StudiosDistressed Monogram Jacket
$870.00
Available in:
SML
adidasGhost Sprint W
$155.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Carhartt WIPLandon Pant
$155.00
Available in:
282930313233

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The adidas Superstar Is Now a Skate Shoe — a Luxe One at That
  • A Leather adidas Slipper of Pure Quiet Luxury
  • adidas' Football-Flavored Skate Shoe Enters Its Most Classic & Luxe Form
  • The Most Classic adidas Shoe Dresses in Raw Denim 
  • adidas' Reborn Running Shoe Makes Ghosting Look Great (& Flat)
What To Read Next
  • Yohji Yamamoto Dressed an All-Powerful adidas Running Shoe In Luxe Leather
  • A Floral Fruit Basket For the Feet
  • GAT Damn
  • A Delicious Revamp of New Balance’s Supremely Stylish Skate Dad Shoe
  • sacai x Carhartt Workwear Simultaneously Huge & Small
  • Dr. Martens Made Badass Boots so Good That They're Literally on Fire
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now