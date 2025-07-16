Yohji Yamamoto Dressed an All-Powerful adidas Running Shoe In Luxe Leather
Tired of all your sneakers going flat? Y-3 has the antidote.
The new Y-3 Adios Pro 3.0 LX is here to remind us that thiccness is still a virtue, especially when elevated by a facade of sumptuously soft leather.
In a world of Miu Miu-fied silhouettes and ‘70s throwback flats (we see you, Tyler’s Converse runners), Y-3's take on adidas' Adios running shoe brings back the stilted proportions of real performance sneakers, reimagined for everyday wear.
The Y-3 Adios Pro 3.0 LX is built on the same platform as adidas’ elite Adios Pro marathon shoe, down to the ultra-chunky Lightstrike Pro midsole and embedded midsole ENERGYRODS designed to boost innate propulsion. That means this sneaker's tech is serious.
But its biggest flex? The shoe's upper swaps performance mesh for full-grain leather and suede, transforming a race-day silhouette into something more suitable Yohji Yamamoto.
In fact, with a debossed Yohji Yamamoto signature on its side, the whole sneaker starts to feel less like a direct response to the flat-foot shenanigans going on and more like a powerful running shoe made extra-stylish.
Soon available in two ultra-clean all-ream or cream-meets-black colorways from adidas’ website, Y-3's hyper-stylish Adios runner is certainly not the kind of runner you would actually want to run in.
But if you were to lace up a shoe for sprinting through the airport or dashing around downtown, wouldn’t you want something of comparable consideration?
