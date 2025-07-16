Yohji Yamamoto Dressed an All-Powerful adidas Running Shoe In Luxe Leather

Tired of all your sneakers going flat? Y-3 has the antidote.

The new Y-3 Adios Pro 3.0 LX is here to remind us that thiccness is still a virtue, especially when elevated by a facade of sumptuously soft leather.

In a world of Miu Miu-fied silhouettes and ‘70s throwback flats (we see you, Tyler’s Converse runners), Y-3's take on adidas' Adios running shoe brings back the stilted proportions of real performance sneakers, reimagined for everyday wear.

The Y-3 Adios Pro 3.0 LX is built on the same platform as adidas’ elite Adios Pro marathon shoe, down to the ultra-chunky Lightstrike Pro midsole and embedded midsole ENERGYRODS designed to boost innate propulsion. That means this sneaker's tech is serious.

adidas 1 / 6

But its biggest flex? The shoe's upper swaps performance mesh for full-grain leather and suede, transforming a race-day silhouette into something more suitable Yohji Yamamoto.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

In fact, with a debossed Yohji Yamamoto signature on its side, the whole sneaker starts to feel less like a direct response to the flat-foot shenanigans going on and more like a powerful running shoe made extra-stylish.

Soon available in two ultra-clean all-ream or cream-meets-black colorways from adidas’ website, Y-3's hyper-stylish Adios runner is certainly not the kind of runner you would actually want to run in.

But if you were to lace up a shoe for sprinting through the airport or dashing around downtown, wouldn’t you want something of comparable consideration?

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.