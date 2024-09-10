Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Y-3’s Chunky Sneaker Is Essentially a Futuristic adidas Samba

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

The Y-3 Subaya, the latest model from adidas and Yohji Yamamoto’s longstanding sportswear line, is a time traveler. Not literally (of course), but Y-3 claims its latest shoe brings together the past, present, and future into one piece of chunky footwear. 

A fusion of different eras, some of which are yet to have started, the Y-3 Subaya’s design can easily be split into two sides: a retro-inspired upper and a stocky sporty sole unit.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

If, by some miracle, you hadn’t noticed the massive cushioned sole this sneaker sits atop of, you could easily mistake the Subaya for an adidas Samba. The sneaker has the same iconic T-shaped paneling on the toe, stitching along the heel, and low profile shape as an adidas Samba, after all. 

Y-3
1 / 6

However, in true Y-3 fashion, this sneaker has a gigantic platform bottom that distinguishes it from adidas’ classic sportswear silhouettes

Usually reserved for adidas’ sports shoes, the Subaya features a Lightstrike midsole that’s both lightweight and responsive — its XXL proportions aren’t only for looks but also to offer comfortable cushioning. 

Following on from Y-3’s oversized (and very experimental) take on the adidas Superstar, its latest chunked-up sneaker will be available in off-white or all-black.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The shoe hasn’t got a worldwide release date yet, however, it's available from Y-3's Japanese website for ¥60,500 (around $422).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Not long after the release of the coziest adidas Samba imaginable, Y-3 delivers the most cushioned of adidas’ Sambas (although this isn’t technically a Samba, it just looks like one).

SHOP ADIDAS SNEAKERS HERE

Shop All adidas
AdidasSamba OG W Green/White
$130.00
Available in:
36 2/341 1/34244 2/345 1/348 2/3
AdidasTaekwondo W White/Black/Gum
$120.00
Available in:
Several sizes
AdidasGazelle Indoor Aluminum/Black/Gum Beige
$155.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Y-3's Stylish Running Spikes Keep on Winning Gold
    • Sneakers
  • Noah Lyles Gold-Winning Watch? A Black Ceramic OMEGA 'Speedy'
    • Watches
  • Y-3’s Wonderfully Flat Sneaker is a Minimalist's Dream
    • Sneakers
  • Y-3's SS25 Sneakers Are Literally Football Boots
    • Sneakers
  • The Best Sneaker Brands to Turn to When in Doubt — a Complete List
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Suicoke’s Wild Winter Boot Wraps Your Legs in Puff
    • Sneakers
  • Our Favorite Liner Jackets Prove It's What's Inside That Counts
    • Style
  • Pharrell's New Tiffany Jewelry Is His Dream Come True (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • ECCO x Illya Goldman Gubin Are Making Shoes Into Art
    • Footwear
    • sponsored
  • Prada’s Sneaker Pedigree Is Unquestionable: Roundup of the Most Iconic Models
    • Style
  • Real Clothes But Better in UNIQLO U FW24 (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now