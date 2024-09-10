Y-3’s Chunky Sneaker Is Essentially a Futuristic adidas Samba

The Y-3 Subaya, the latest model from adidas and Yohji Yamamoto’s longstanding sportswear line, is a time traveler. Not literally (of course), but Y-3 claims its latest shoe brings together the past, present, and future into one piece of chunky footwear.

A fusion of different eras, some of which are yet to have started, the Y-3 Subaya’s design can easily be split into two sides: a retro-inspired upper and a stocky sporty sole unit.

If, by some miracle, you hadn’t noticed the massive cushioned sole this sneaker sits atop of, you could easily mistake the Subaya for an adidas Samba. The sneaker has the same iconic T-shaped paneling on the toe, stitching along the heel, and low profile shape as an adidas Samba, after all.

However, in true Y-3 fashion, this sneaker has a gigantic platform bottom that distinguishes it from adidas’ classic sportswear silhouettes.

Usually reserved for adidas’ sports shoes, the Subaya features a Lightstrike midsole that’s both lightweight and responsive — its XXL proportions aren’t only for looks but also to offer comfortable cushioning.

Following on from Y-3’s oversized (and very experimental) take on the adidas Superstar, its latest chunked-up sneaker will be available in off-white or all-black.

The shoe hasn’t got a worldwide release date yet, however, it's available from Y-3's Japanese website for ¥60,500 (around $422).

Not long after the release of the coziest adidas Samba imaginable, Y-3 delivers the most cushioned of adidas’ Sambas (although this isn’t technically a Samba, it just looks like one).