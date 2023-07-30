Sign up to never miss a drop
adidas' Second YEEZY Sale Has a Release Date

in Sneakers

adidas' second YEEZY sneaker sale is officially happening.

On July 28, adidas announced it would release more leftover YEEZY stock throughout August, beginning August 2, following the first drop in May.

According to adidas, the second adidas YEEZY sale will be made available in "phases," to "help manage demand whilst ensuring a fair and premium experience for consumers," per a press statement.

Regarding what the second round offers, fans can expect popular silhouettes like the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2, 500, and 700, plus YEEZY SLIDE and FOAM RNR. Anyone seeking YEEZYs IRL will also be able to buy the shoes IRL at retailers as specialized as Sneakersnstuff and as mass as Foot Locker.

Like May's initial release, adidas YEEZY products will be available through adidas' CONFIRMED app, adidas' website, and select adidas stockists.

adidas YEEZY's second sale will also advance adidas' efforts in combating discrimination and hate, with a portion of sales going towards to organizations fighting for those aforementioned causes, including racism and antisemitism.

Select purchases sold by adidas in North America will even receive blue square pins as part of adidas' partnership with the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism.

adidas terminated its YEEZY partership in October 2022, following a series of hate-speech-filled outbursts from YEEZY founder Kanye "Ye" West, which then forced the German sportswear company to explore options for getting rid of its remaining YEEZY shoes and products. And so came the first adidas YEEZY sale.

When announcing May's adidas YEEZY sale, adidas sort of teased the idea of second drop, stating, "Additional releases of existing inventory are currently under consideration, but timing is yet to be determined."

Fast forward to July, sneaker leakers began to buzz with speculations of a second adidas YEEZY drop in August — and it would be bigger than the first, offered over the course of the month.

Now, August is but days aways and so is the return of official adidas YEEZY sneaker sales, at least for now.

