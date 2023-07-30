Expect adidas' Second YEEZY Sale in Summer 2023

adidas first official YEEZY sneaker sale was an unambiguous success, so how about round two? YEEZY collectors knocked down digital doors for the opportunity to buy YEEZY shoes direct from adidas for perhaps the last time, driving millions of dollars in sale and for charity. With results like that, a second adidas YEEZY drop is inevitable.

Just a couple months on from the initial May 2023 release, adidas' second YEEZY sale is scheduled for Summer 2023, promising to release even more unreleased YEEZY shoe and Slide stock, which would truly affirm Summer 2023 as maybe the final YEEZY Season ever.

On July 28, adidas announced August 2, 2023 as the date for adidas' second YEEZY sale, with rumored restocks ranging from YEEZY BOOST 350 and 700 sneakers to Foam Runners and Slide sandals.

Some sneaker leakers posited that unlike the adidas' first go-round with leftover YEEZY stock, which released all the shoes en masse via adidas' CONFIRMED app, adidas' second YEEZY sale will release across the entire month of August at adidas retailers like Foot Locker, serving up Slides and sneakers in alternating drops.

And the rumor were true as adidas confirmed the above during the announcement of the second YEEZY release.

Standout shoes supposedly set to drop via adidas in August include YEEZY Slides in Glow Green and Slate Grey, the YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 in Bone and Hyperspace, YEEZY BOOST 700 in "Utility Black," and the YEEZY Foam Runner in "Carbon" and "Desert Sand."

No YEEZY QNTM basketball shoes this time, despite some recent unreleased colorways surfacing on social media.

There are several factors working in favor of the sneaker leakers, however.

Firstly, adidas did leave the door open for future YEEZY sales when it initially began selling leftover YEEZY sneakers: in the press release announcing the release, adidas said that it would "begin selling some of the remaining inventory of adidas YEEZY products" — emphasis on "some," meaning that adidas will continue selling YEEZYs drop by drop.

Secondly, some Foot Locker stores have been receiving surprise restocks of YEEZY shoes here and there. It's rare and seemingly inconsistent but the phenomenon hints that Foot Locker may indeed be adidas' desired outlet for IRL adidas sneaker releases.

There isn't much time until adidas drops more YEEZYs, either way: August is nearly here.

This article was published on July 20 and updated on July 28