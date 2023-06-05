Another adidas YEEZY Sneaker Sale Is Coming

2023's much-hyped adidas YEEZY sneaker sale has come and gone, garnering big bucks for both adidas and Kanye "Ye" West, YEEZY's distant, disgraced founder. However, that first adidas YEEZY sale was only the beginning: more official adidas YEEZY drops are coming soon.

This isn't actually new information. adidas confirmed that it was weighing plans to sell off its leftover YEEZY sneaker stock with staggered release dates through 2023 when it first announced the adidas YEEZY drop.

Of course, adidas didn't specify any dates or concrete plans beyond the initial adidas YEEZY drop on May 31, 2023, but sneaker leakers aren't content to ever simply wait for official release dates or droplists: they wanna know everything now.

Some enterprising sneakerheads have already compiled lists of the sneakers presumed to be releasing in the next adidas YEEZY shoe sale, which include a host of muted YEEZY BOOST 350 and 700 sneakers and some comparably vivid marble dye-patterned YEEZY SLIDE sandals.

These shoes aren't actually confirmed to be releasing, of course, nor is there an official release date for the next adidas YEEZY sale but the mockup does at least look similar to the one that adidas published prior to the early summer YEEZY sale.

adidas

Plus, there have long been teasers of various YEEZY sneakers and SLIDE sandals floating around online, so these leakers may have compiled images of all the thus-far unreleased ones or even pulled imagery from adidas' backend (don't put it past these people...).

There's precedent for many of the rumored YEEZY colorways, too.

For instance, it makes sense that more marble YEEZY SLIDEs would be in the works given that several similar models were previously leaked online but never actually released.

It's all speculation for now but hardly unfounded. If nothing else, sneakerheads can take heart in knowing that future leftover adidas YEEZY drops are all but guaranteed by the success of the initial collection.

Unconfirmed figures circulating in the wake of May's adidas YEEZY sale suggest that adidas made over $170 million from the YEEZY sneaker release — adidas already promised to donate some of the proceeds to anti-hate charities like the Anti-Defamation League.

Meanwhile, Ye is no longer affiliated with adidas and adidas YEEZY is DOA though he still owns YEEZY (we've argued that adidas YEEZY has since eclipsed Ye).

But assuming that Ye's prior adidas YEEZY deal remains in place for these final few adidas YEEZY drops, he reportedly took home nearly $15m from the adidas sale, which he'll presumably utilize to continue buying shoulder pads, MMA shin guards, Sand Sock "shoes", and his wife's bizarre outfits.

Highsnobiety aims to provide our readers with the latest updates in the sneaker world. However, we cannot verify the reliability of any unauthorized leaks or rumors unless this information is provided directly by the brands themselves.