Aime Leon Dore's Releasing Its Sleek New Balance Dad Shoes...Finally!

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

Another day, another Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance sneaker. This time, the brand is finally unleashing its long-awaited New Balance 1000 sneakers, a.k.a its sleek dad shoes.

Aimé Leon Dore issues a mighty clean take on the chunky New Balance 1000 sneakers through premium constructions and minimalist paint jobs.

To be extra specific, the New Balance dad shoes boast these crisp leather and meshy uppers, stroked with understated shades of either black, grey, or white (the colorway options).

Finally, Aimé Leon Dore's New Balance sneakers finish off with these intriguingly subtle touches. For instance, the black pairs bring some shine through lustrous patent panels, adding a subtle yet eye-catching element to the design. Meanwhile, the other colorways have cool translucent moments joining the classic creamy leathers on the upper.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

And, of course, the Queens-based brand signs off its latest New Balance project with a few branding moments here and there. It's particularly hard to ignore the large, gleaming "Aimé" dangling from the shoelaces.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Now, for the moment Aimé fans have been waiting for: thee highly-anticipated release. All three of Aimé Leon Dore's New Balance 1000 sneakers are now available on Aimé Leon Dore's website via raffle, with the draw closing on June 5.

Perhaps you miss the ALD drawing? Like most collabs, we could see Aimé Leon Dore's New Balance drop again at New Balance in the following weeks.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Regardless, Aimé Leon Dore certainly advances New Balance's 1000 strong comeback year. The Air Max-esque model just served as the main character of Joe Freshgoods' latest story. Not to mention, the chunked-up New Balance has a slew of in-line releases locked, loaded, and ready to launch any day now.

Now, add three more clean options to the 1000 collection.

