ALD Has Unearthed Another Forgotten New Balance Dad Shoe

Sneakers

If Aimé Leon Dore knows anything — aside from how to create unfathomably long queues outside of its Mulberry Street flagship store — it’s how to revive a retro New Balance dad sneaker.

Since Aimé Leon Dore founder, Teddy Santis, first teamed up with New Balance for two pairs of 997s back in 2019, the two brands have collaborated on sneakers like the 860, 550, and 990, to name only a few.

And what do all these sneakers have in common, I hear you ask? They have all, at one point or another, been billed as a bonafide “dad shoe”.

Now, as a part of its Spring/Summer 2024 collection, ALD is delving into NB’s archives once more to unearth yet another retro sneaker that your dad may have legitimately worn in the late 1990s: the 1000.

Now, New Balance 1000 is relatively unknown. So much so that its e-footprint goes as far as a few online flippers reselling a handful of pairs from the nineties.

But, going by these early silhouettes and the taster of the upper that ALD so generously provided in its lookbook, it’s clear that we’re in for another ALD-ification of another New Balance dad shoe.

Specific release information for ALD’s New Balance 1000 goes as far as Spring/Summer 2024 for now.

That said, if ALD’s recent release history is anything to go by, you can probably expect to actually be able to wear them around early 2025.

