The Flavorful Nostalgia of Aimé Leon Dore’s New Balance Dad Shoes

Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance just keep proving that they’re an unstoppable duo.

Their latest Summer 2025 collaboration sees the New Balance 860v2 sneaker reworked with some serious throwback flavour. It’s basically the classic early-2000s dad runner but polished up with ALD’s signature finesse.

The vibe is retro gym rat, but the execution is pure elevated streetwear. Teddy Santis and New Balance’s 860v2 sneaker appear in nice “Pink,” “White Multi,” and “Black Multi” color options.

At the same time, New Balance’s ubiquitous ABZORB cushioning remains underfoot for all-day comfort.

Aimé Leon Dore’s past team-ups with New Balance have always blended archival nostalgia with modern elevated aesthetics, from the brand's clean 550s to its luxurious 993s, to New Balance’s first-ever silhouette created from scratch with ALD in the form of the RC56.

But this 860v2 feels different: unapologetically tech runner, dad-core, and ironically stylish. Compared to previous collabs, these are louder, shinier, and downright bolder.

As we speak, Aimé Leon Dore’s New Balance 860v2 sneaker is now available via pre-order on ALD’s website for $150. If history tells us anything, these will fly off the shelves. So, stay locked to ALD’s channels, because once they’re gone, they’re really gone.

