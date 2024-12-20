Aimé Leon Dore's Beautiful New Balance Dad Shoes Are Worth the Wait

Aimé Leon Dore's latest New Balance 993 collaboration may be here today. But the beautiful green sneakers won't arrive until next year.

On December 20, Aimé Leon Dore's anticipated New Balance 993 landed on the brand's website for the price of $220, after being teased alongside the label's super exclusive Porsche 993 Turbo last month.

Aimé Leon Dore's New Balance 993 was no ordinary drop, though. It was a chance for fans to reserve the dreamy pairs and receive them in September....of next year.

Aimé Leon Dore took a similar approach with its New Balance 860v2 drop, estimated to ship around February 2025. It's a smart move, really, guaranteeing ALD fans who truly want the brand's coveted New Balance sneakers will receive them, almost like Telfar with its beloved shopping totes. And of course, it shows that real ALD heads will wait for their fave's sneakers.

To be quite honest, Aimé Leon Dore's stunning New Balance sneakers are worth the wait. The new 993s boasts an incredibly stylish design, complete with deliciously smooth uppers, crisp mesh underlays, and breathable leather linings.

At the same time, each shoe is topped with a gilded charm and plenty of Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance branding for the diehards to geek out over.

Aimé Leon Dore's New Balance 993s are just the cherry on top of not only another big year for the partnership but a major December. So far into the last month of the year, the two minds have blessed the streets with excellent collaborative clothes, New Balance 997 sneakers, and a Ray Winstone campaign.

And their 2025 holiday season will already be off to a great start when these New Balance 993s hit doorsteps.

Maybe earlier if we're lucky.