Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Aimé Leon Dore's Beautiful New Balance Dad Shoes Are Worth the Wait

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Aimé Leon Dore's latest New Balance 993 collaboration may be here today. But the beautiful green sneakers won't arrive until next year.

On December 20, Aimé Leon Dore's anticipated New Balance 993 landed on the brand's website for the price of $220, after being teased alongside the label's super exclusive Porsche 993 Turbo last month.

Shop New Balance 993

Aimé Leon Dore's New Balance 993 was no ordinary drop, though. It was a chance for fans to reserve the dreamy pairs and receive them in September....of next year.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Aimé Leon Dore took a similar approach with its New Balance 860v2 drop, estimated to ship around February 2025. It's a smart move, really, guaranteeing ALD fans who truly want the brand's coveted New Balance sneakers will receive them, almost like Telfar with its beloved shopping totes. And of course, it shows that real ALD heads will wait for their fave's sneakers.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

To be quite honest, Aimé Leon Dore's stunning New Balance sneakers are worth the wait. The new 993s boasts an incredibly stylish design, complete with deliciously smooth uppers, crisp mesh underlays, and breathable leather linings.

At the same time, each shoe is topped with a gilded charm and plenty of Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance branding for the diehards to geek out over.

Aimé Leon Dore's New Balance 993s are just the cherry on top of not only another big year for the partnership but a major December. So far into the last month of the year, the two minds have blessed the streets with excellent collaborative clothes, New Balance 997 sneakers, and a Ray Winstone campaign.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

And their 2025 holiday season will already be off to a great start when these New Balance 993s hit doorsteps.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Maybe earlier if we're lucky.

​​SHOP NEW BALANCE SNEAKERS HERE

Shop All New Balance
New Balance860v2 Arctic Grey
$185.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
New Balance1906R Marshland
$185.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
New Balance610v1 Dark Arctic Grey
$155.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • On Their 5th Anniversary, Aimé Leon Dore & New Balance Unleash a Flurry of Sneakers
    • Sneakers
  • The $15,000 Aimé Leon Dore Jacket, Explained (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • New Balance’s IYKYK Dad Shoe Is Quietly More Powerful Than Ever
    • Sneakers
  • Teddy Santis Saved His Most Delicious NB Dad Shoes for ALD
    • Sneakers
  • The Best New Balance 550 Colorways So Far
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Nike's Stylishly Rugged Trail Shoe Has No Business Looking This Good
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Skate-Flavored Jordan Shoe Gets Its Cleanest Colorway Yet
    • Sneakers
  • Nike Finally Unleashes a Gorgeous & Once-Super-Exclusive Jordan 1 Sneaker
    • Sneakers
  • The Japanese Grannies Making Boring Sneakers Beautiful, One Stitch at a Time
    • Sneakers
  • Aimé Leon Dore's Beautiful New Balance Dad Shoes Are Worth the Wait
    • Sneakers
  • After 100 Years, Montblanc’s Meisterstück Continues to Write History
    • Style
    • sponsored
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now