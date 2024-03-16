Nike's New Jordan 4 Sneaker Brings the Heat (& Thunder)

The Air Jordan 4 looks good in almost any outfit Nike dresses it in, from iconic "Bred" fittings to even lesser-popular "Olive" colorways. So, it comes as no surprise that the fourth Jordan shoe looks exceptionally good in a suit and tie (black and white).

Murmurs of the Air Jordan 4 "White Thunder" colorway struck the internet in early 2024. At the time, we only had speculative mockups of the shoe floating around social media. Now in March 2024, we've got a good look at the pending Jordan 4 sneaker.

In fresh detailed shots, the Jordan 4 "White Thunder" sneaker looks even better than imagined. The shoe presents classic black and white hues, arranged in the manner of previous Jordan 4 sneakers from the "Thunder" color series (i.e., "Thunder" and "Red Thunder"). Though, that certainly won't stop fans from calling them the "Panda Thunders" or "Panda 4s."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

True to the "Thunder" way, black primarily covers the Jordan 4 sneaker, painting even its smooth nubuck upper. The black is joined by contrasting accents — this time, it's white — which lands on spots like the midsole, eyelets, and unmistakable cage.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Finally, Jordan logos assume their positions on the tongue, heel, and outsole (the tongue's flipped "Air Jordan" badge too). And that pretty much completes the Air Jordan 4 "White Thunder" sneakers as far as noticeable details.

The "Thunder" treatment alone is a simple yet classic arrangement of black plus another (insert color name here) shade. And one can't go wrong with the most timeless color combo of all time: black and white. Again, the Jordan 4 often cleans up well, and its "White Thunder" 'fit is all the more proof.

With a release eyeing for August 2024, the Jordan 4 "White Thunder" advances the model's big year. Indeed, there are loads of Jordan 4 sneakers lined up for 2024, between A Ma Maniére collabs to returning classics (sort of). We're just getting started, baby.

For the summer, though, it looks like the Jordan 4 "White Thunder" has it all covered.