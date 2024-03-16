Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Nike's New Jordan 4 Sneaker Brings the Heat (& Thunder)

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

The Air Jordan 4 looks good in almost any outfit Nike dresses it in, from iconic "Bred" fittings to even lesser-popular "Olive" colorways. So, it comes as no surprise that the fourth Jordan shoe looks exceptionally good in a suit and tie (black and white).

Murmurs of the Air Jordan 4 "White Thunder" colorway struck the internet in early 2024. At the time, we only had speculative mockups of the shoe floating around social media. Now in March 2024, we've got a good look at the pending Jordan 4 sneaker.

In fresh detailed shots, the Jordan 4 "White Thunder" sneaker looks even better than imagined. The shoe presents classic black and white hues, arranged in the manner of previous Jordan 4 sneakers from the "Thunder" color series (i.e., "Thunder" and "Red Thunder"). Though, that certainly won't stop fans from calling them the "Panda Thunders" or "Panda 4s."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

True to the "Thunder" way, black primarily covers the Jordan 4 sneaker, painting even its smooth nubuck upper. The black is joined by contrasting accents — this time, it's white — which lands on spots like the midsole, eyelets, and unmistakable cage.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Finally, Jordan logos assume their positions on the tongue, heel, and outsole (the tongue's flipped "Air Jordan" badge too). And that pretty much completes the Air Jordan 4 "White Thunder" sneakers as far as noticeable details.

The "Thunder" treatment alone is a simple yet classic arrangement of black plus another (insert color name here) shade. And one can't go wrong with the most timeless color combo of all time: black and white. Again, the Jordan 4 often cleans up well, and its "White Thunder" 'fit is all the more proof.

With a release eyeing for August 2024, the Jordan 4 "White Thunder" advances the model's big year. Indeed, there are loads of Jordan 4 sneakers lined up for 2024, between A Ma Maniére collabs to returning classics (sort of). We're just getting started, baby.

For the summer, though, it looks like the Jordan 4 "White Thunder" has it all covered.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
New Balance
M1906RRD
$185
Image on Highsnobiety
Fucking Awesome
Harrington Jacket
$230
Image on Highsnobiety
Acne Studios
Logo Cap
$210
Image on Highsnobiety
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
We Recommend
  • air jordan 4 sail 2024
    The Air Jordan 4 Sets Sail & Strikes Gold
    • Sneakers
  • air jordan 4 sail metallic gold
    How to Make "Sail" Jordan 4s Better? Add a Hint of Gold
    • Sneakers
  • jordan 4 bred reimagined
    Actually, The Bred 4s Aren't Half Bad in Leather
    • Sneakers
  • military blue jordan 4
    The Military Blue Jordan 4s Aren't What Sneakerheads Expected
    • Sneakers
  • air jordan 3 white/navy
    This Air Jordan 3 Offers a Clean Whit & Navy Slate
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • air jordan 4 white thunder 2024
    Like Thunder, Nike's New Jordan 4 Sneaker Bangs
    • Sneakers
  • puma mostro pink shoes
    The PUMA Mostro Is Looking Good (& Pink!)
    • Sneakers
  • ACRYLICS: Hidden Sculptural Art Coffee Table Book
    A New Coffee Table Book Paints Nail Art's Colorful History
    • Beauty
  • New Balance 480
    New Balance’s Best Skate Shoe Is Too Good To Skate In
    • Sneakers
  • supreme shanghai store
    Supreme's Newest Store Is in Fake Supreme's Old Home
    • Culture
  • converse trekwave sandal 2024
    Make Room for Converse's Summer-Ready Stomper Sandal
    • Sneakers

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024