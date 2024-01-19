New Year, More Great A Ma Maniére Jordan Sneakers

So, the rumors are true: A Ma Maniere's got another Jordan 4 on the way, from the looks of it.

A Ma Maniére founder, James Whitner, was on the grounds at Paris Fashion Week on January 18, casually wearing the brand's next Jordan 4 sneaker collaboration.

The 2024 A Ma Maniére x Jordan 4 sneaker is simply a contrast to the previous "Violet Ore" take. The latest appears in a more light purple colorway, apparently called "Phantom."

In these on-foot views supplied by Whitner, A Ma Maniére's Jordan 4 sneaker boasts a similar black and cream sole like the 2022 pairs, finished with the Air unit, of course.

As far as we can see, the latest Jordan 4 collaboration also receives a translucent heel tab, most likely bearing A Ma Manieré's "A" motif or Nike branding. Or perhaps Whitner will save the collaborative logos for the tongue like last time.

The newest Jordan 4 certainly oozes A Ma Maniére-ness so far, maintaining the brand's signature rich palette and vintage features. When we get better looks at the shoe down the road, I suspect we'll catch more of A Ma Maniére's clever detailing. Remember the Jordan 5's "AMM" cage? Chef's kiss.

Rumors of A Ma Maniére's Jordan 4 collab circulated towards the end of 2023, accompanied by talks of another Jordan 3 team-up as well. According to leaks, both arrive sometime this year, potentially during Holiday 2024.

When dropping off the long-awaited Air Jordan 5 collab, Whitner didn't immediately comment on the sneaker rumors when we spoke with him (not a big shocker). A Ma Maniére's projects are typically an "IYKYK" type thing, as Whitner often says ahead of a big reveal. The brand tells its stories on its own timing.

Leaks happen, as do with other buzzy sneaker drops. But folks still like waiting for A Ma Maniére's word to get truly excited. After all, the collabs are often coupled with meaningful messages.

2024 marks A Ma Maniére's 10th anniversary, with lots planned for its milestone year. I guess the Jordan 4 collab is also joining the list.

The Air Jordan 5 closed out A Ma Maniére's first chapter with the Jordan Brand. Now, it seems that the Jordan 4 will kick off the partnership's next run together...maybe that unseen Jordan 3 sneaker, too.