Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

New Year, More Great A Ma Maniére Jordan Sneakers

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

So, the rumors are true: A Ma Maniere's got another Jordan 4 on the way, from the looks of it.

A Ma Maniére founder, James Whitner, was on the grounds at Paris Fashion Week on January 18, casually wearing the brand's next Jordan 4 sneaker collaboration.

The 2024 A Ma Maniére x Jordan 4 sneaker is simply a contrast to the previous "Violet Ore" take. The latest appears in a more light purple colorway, apparently called "Phantom."

In these on-foot views supplied by Whitner, A Ma Maniére's Jordan 4 sneaker boasts a similar black and cream sole like the 2022 pairs, finished with the Air unit, of course.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

As far as we can see, the latest Jordan 4 collaboration also receives a translucent heel tab, most likely bearing A Ma Manieré's "A" motif or Nike branding. Or perhaps Whitner will save the collaborative logos for the tongue like last time.

The newest Jordan 4 certainly oozes A Ma Maniére-ness so far, maintaining the brand's signature rich palette and vintage features. When we get better looks at the shoe down the road, I suspect we'll catch more of A Ma Maniére's clever detailing. Remember the Jordan 5's "AMM" cage? Chef's kiss.

Rumors of A Ma Maniére's Jordan 4 collab circulated towards the end of 2023, accompanied by talks of another Jordan 3 team-up as well. According to leaks, both arrive sometime this year, potentially during Holiday 2024.

When dropping off the long-awaited Air Jordan 5 collab, Whitner didn't immediately comment on the sneaker rumors when we spoke with him (not a big shocker). A Ma Maniére's projects are typically an "IYKYK" type thing, as Whitner often says ahead of a big reveal. The brand tells its stories on its own timing.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Leaks happen, as do with other buzzy sneaker drops. But folks still like waiting for A Ma Maniére's word to get truly excited. After all, the collabs are often coupled with meaningful messages.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

2024 marks A Ma Maniére's 10th anniversary, with lots planned for its milestone year. I guess the Jordan 4 collab is also joining the list.

The Air Jordan 5 closed out A Ma Maniére's first chapter with the Jordan Brand. Now, it seems that the Jordan 4 will kick off the partnership's next run together...maybe that unseen Jordan 3 sneaker, too.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
URC30EC
New Balance
$130
Image on Highsnobiety
Tanker Waist Bag
Porter-Yoshida & Co.
$235
Image on Highsnobiety
Le Pull Jacquemus
Jacquemus
$740
We Recommend
  • basketball shoes
    The Best Basketball Shoes of the 2023-24 Season
    • Sneakers
  • trophy room air jordan 1 low
    Here We Go Again: Another Trophy Room x Jordan Collab Is Coming
    • Culture
  • brown boots, waterproof shoes, brown boots with orange laces, pink mules
    The Essential Shoes For Your Wardrobe Refresh in 2023
    • Style
  • bred 4 reimagined
    The Air Jordan 4 “Bred” Is Next-Up to Be Reimagined
    • Sneakers
  • a ma maniere jordan 5
    A Ma Maniére & Jumpman Are Back at It Again
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • a ma maniere jordan 3 jordan 4 2024
    Looks Like A Ma Maniére & Jordan Have 2024 Sneaker Plans
    • Sneakers
  • a ma maniere jordan 4 2024
    New Year, More Great A Ma Maniére Jordan Sneakers
    • Sneakers
  • nigo nike kenzo collab fw24
    At KENZO's Show, NIGO & Nike Came Together
    • Sneakers
  • comme des garcons nike air max fw24
    COMME des GARÇONS Upped Its Nike Air Max Game Literally
    • Sneakers
  • Louis Vuitton's Timberland 6" boot collaboration in wheat leather
    Je T'imbs: How Timberland Made Itself Fashion Week's Biggest Thing
    • Sneakers
  • The Marina Abramović Longevity Method Skincare Products
    The Artist Is Dewy: A Closer Look at Marina Abramović's Perplexing Beauty Line
    • Beauty
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023