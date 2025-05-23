Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

You Cannot Tell Alexander Skarsgård's Legs What to Do

Written by Maximilian Migowski in Style

In review of the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, there was one star in particular who caught my attention. Someone I'd known and liked, but never considered a fashion aficionado, much less a red carpet risk taker.

C*nty Saint Laurent thigh-highs came first, sculpted LOEWE leather bottoms next. Blue-sequined Bianca Saunders trousers here, JW Anderson's faded short shorts there. Discussing with my colleagues these mouth-wateringly good 'fits of his, I couldn’t help but wonder: Was I about to get horny on main for Alexander Skarsgård(’s legs)?

Shop Pants
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Styled by Harry Lambert, the actor's daring wardrobe is a direct reference to his saucy new film, Pillion. In it, 48-year old Skarsgård plays the leader of a motorcycle gang who's involved in a queer BDSM relationship with a younger character, played by British colleague Harry Melling. 

Counting the likes of Emma Corrin, Harry Styles, and Josh O’Connor as clients, Lambert is no stranger to pushing the boundaries of how we perceive gender norms and sexuality through clothing.

Getty Images / Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis
1 / 3

As such, you can imagine he wasn't afraid of going all-in when drawing from the visual language of Skarsgård’s raunchy project. And, in doing so, the two have redefined the term “legwork.”

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Cheekily, they paired a vintage Tom of Finland-y graphic tee, pilot sunnies, and biker boots with the lynchpin piece: those aforementioned buttery soft, Mapplethorpe-ian calfskin pants. On the nose? Sure. On point? My God, yes!

It's a much appreciated feat of creativity, even more so in light of the festival's tightened rules regarding guest attire. Citing “etiquette and efficiency,” Cannes is now cracking down on bare skin and voluminous silhouettes, amongst other qualities it claims would violate or distract from the screenings’ proceedings.

Given Skarsgård's previous stance against the pomp of glamming up for premieres, and how he prefers to just stick to his trusted Calvin Klein suit, there's an irony in how he, of all people, would outsmart — and outsex — Cannes’ conservatism, if even only by implication.

Powered by Lambert's kink for camp and campy nods to kink, Skarsgård is now a menswear force to be reckoned with. He’s placed himself right up there with fellow zaddies A$AP Rocky and Pedro Pascal, even pre-Cannes. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Swede's sartorial rebrand was actually hiding in plain sight. But not that track jacket and tie combo, nor the slightly slutty tank top and cardigan set prior could quell the gasps I gasped over those gams.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

From now on, every day should be leg day for Mr Skarsgård.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

MM6 Maison Margiela x SalomonSpectur 2
$350.00
Available in:
38 2/339 1/340
Stone IslandShort Parka
$1,085.00
Available in:
MLXL
VeilanceBucket Hat
$250.00
Available in:
S - ML - XL

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Cannes Is Warm but Blacked-Out Calvin Klein Is Hot
  • The Beautiful Humility of Margaret Howell, Patron Saint of Patient Fashion
  • All 10 of Saint Laurent's $31k Turntables Look as Good as They Sound (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Luxury Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where To Buy Them
  • At His Trial, A$AP Rocky Quietly Soft-Launched a New Wardrobe
What To Read Next
  • These Sneakers Aren’t Japanese-Made, GORE-TEX Converse — They’re Better
  • This Grape-Flavored, Old-School Nike Runner Goes Texturally Hard
  • You Cannot Tell Alexander Skarsgård's Legs What to Do
  • Ferrari Drops High-Octane Charles Leclerc Capsule Collection
  • Is This Non-Watch Watch the Most Honest Timepiece?
  • 18 Best Dutch Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know In 2025
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now