You Cannot Tell Alexander Skarsgård's Legs What to Do

In review of the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, there was one star in particular who caught my attention. Someone I'd known and liked, but never considered a fashion aficionado, much less a red carpet risk taker.

C*nty Saint Laurent thigh-highs came first, sculpted LOEWE leather bottoms next. Blue-sequined Bianca Saunders trousers here, JW Anderson's faded short shorts there. Discussing with my colleagues these mouth-wateringly good 'fits of his, I couldn’t help but wonder: Was I about to get horny on main for Alexander Skarsgård(’s legs)?

Styled by Harry Lambert, the actor's daring wardrobe is a direct reference to his saucy new film, Pillion. In it, 48-year old Skarsgård plays the leader of a motorcycle gang who's involved in a queer BDSM relationship with a younger character, played by British colleague Harry Melling.

Counting the likes of Emma Corrin, Harry Styles, and Josh O’Connor as clients, Lambert is no stranger to pushing the boundaries of how we perceive gender norms and sexuality through clothing.

As such, you can imagine he wasn't afraid of going all-in when drawing from the visual language of Skarsgård’s raunchy project. And, in doing so, the two have redefined the term “legwork.”

Cheekily, they paired a vintage Tom of Finland-y graphic tee, pilot sunnies, and biker boots with the lynchpin piece: those aforementioned buttery soft, Mapplethorpe-ian calfskin pants. On the nose? Sure. On point? My God, yes!

It's a much appreciated feat of creativity, even more so in light of the festival's tightened rules regarding guest attire. Citing “etiquette and efficiency,” Cannes is now cracking down on bare skin and voluminous silhouettes, amongst other qualities it claims would violate or distract from the screenings’ proceedings.

Given Skarsgård's previous stance against the pomp of glamming up for premieres, and how he prefers to just stick to his trusted Calvin Klein suit, there's an irony in how he, of all people, would outsmart — and outsex — Cannes’ conservatism, if even only by implication.

Powered by Lambert's kink for camp and campy nods to kink, Skarsgård is now a menswear force to be reckoned with. He’s placed himself right up there with fellow zaddies A$AP Rocky and Pedro Pascal, even pre-Cannes.

The Swede's sartorial rebrand was actually hiding in plain sight. But not that track jacket and tie combo, nor the slightly slutty tank top and cardigan set prior could quell the gasps I gasped over those gams.

From now on, every day should be leg day for Mr Skarsgård.

