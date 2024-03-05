Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Gramicci x and wander Is Subtly Techy (EXCLUSIVE)

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson
1 / 2
Gramicci

When it comes to the world of great outerwear, few brands come close to the likes of and wander and Gramicci in terms of both functionality and style, which is why a collaboration between the two feels so special.

Teaming up for an extensive collection of apparel and accessories, and wander x Gramicci delivers durable and functional discerning outdoor pieces designed for “harmonious nature exploration”.

Purple runs prominently through the collection, which is inspired by the morning glow of the Yosemite mountains, a place close to the heart of both brands.

Gramicci, a brand born out of Yosemite's climbing scene in the 1980s, is no stranger to a collaboration having linked with the likes of Salomon, thisisneverthat, and Adsum in the last 12 months alone.

1 / 10
Gramicci

It’s a similar story for and wander too. Since the start of 2023, the Japanese label has released collaborations with Barbour, District Vision, and adidas TERREX, amongst others.

This and wander x Gramicci collaboration, which lands at Gramicci on March 6, is both brands’ most extensive yet.

It features jackets, T-shirts, hats, sweatshirts, bags, trousers and shorts, all of which features and wander's reflective triangle logo that’s been updated to encompass Gramicci's motif.

To the naked eye, Gramicci x and wander might look like any other functional outdoors collection, but take a moment to feel the fabrics and revel in the details and you’ll realize it’s far superior.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Handball Spezial
adidas
$120
Image on Highsnobiety
Chenille Knitted Sweater
Patta
$160
Image on Highsnobiety
Bib Overall
Carhartt WIP
$210
Image on Highsnobiety
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
We Recommend
  • matchesfashion sale
    UP TO 80% OFF JACQUEMUS, AND WANDER & MORE HERE
    • Style
  • ear flap cap trapper cap
    Cold Winters Call For Flappy-Eared Trapper Caps
    • Style
  • rihanna fenty puma creeper interview
    EXCLUSIVE: Rihanna Dreams of an A$AP Rocky x Fenty x PUMA Collab
    • Sneakers
  • winter pants
    Winter's No Match For the These Cozy Pants
    • Style
  • C.P. Company & One Block Down have teamed up for an outerwear collaboration that's as functional as it is cozy. Of course.
    C.P. Company x One Block Down Is a Lesson In Techy Outerwear
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • TUDOR BLACK BAY CERAMIC WATCH
    TUDOR is Pulling the Curtain Back to Unveil the Art of Craftsmanship
    • Watches
    • sponsored
  • nocta L'art de l'automobile collab
    Hop In, NOCTA's Going Racing (The L'art Way)
    • Style
  • A male and female model wearing bomber jackets from Blauer SS24
    Blauer SS24 Has the Jacket for Every Occasion
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • HOKA Transport X
    HOKA's Transport X Is an Everyday Super Shoe
    • Sneakers
  • Gramicci x and Wander collaboration 2024.
    Gramicci x and wander Is Subtly Techy (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • RZA with Ballantine's new bottle design
    RZA and Ballantine’s Celebrate The Final Drop Of Their Partnership
    • Design
    • sponsored

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024