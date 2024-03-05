Gramicci x and wander Is Subtly Techy (EXCLUSIVE)

When it comes to the world of great outerwear, few brands come close to the likes of and wander and Gramicci in terms of both functionality and style, which is why a collaboration between the two feels so special.

Teaming up for an extensive collection of apparel and accessories, and wander x Gramicci delivers durable and functional discerning outdoor pieces designed for “harmonious nature exploration”.

Purple runs prominently through the collection, which is inspired by the morning glow of the Yosemite mountains, a place close to the heart of both brands.

Gramicci, a brand born out of Yosemite's climbing scene in the 1980s, is no stranger to a collaboration having linked with the likes of Salomon, thisisneverthat, and Adsum in the last 12 months alone.

It’s a similar story for and wander too. Since the start of 2023, the Japanese label has released collaborations with Barbour, District Vision, and adidas TERREX, amongst others.

This and wander x Gramicci collaboration, which lands at Gramicci on March 6, is both brands’ most extensive yet.

It features jackets, T-shirts, hats, sweatshirts, bags, trousers and shorts, all of which features and wander's reflective triangle logo that’s been updated to encompass Gramicci's motif.

To the naked eye, Gramicci x and wander might look like any other functional outdoors collection, but take a moment to feel the fabrics and revel in the details and you’ll realize it’s far superior.