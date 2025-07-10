A Crown Jewel Sneaker for the Young Queen of the WNBA

Reebok's Angel Reese 1 sneaker is the first-ever silhouette crafted specifically for the WNBA's young queen, Angel Reese. Anyone following the LSU-legend-turned-WNBA star’s journey, would know that this shoe is not only inevitable but very timely.

Reese’s game has always been a mix of raw power and unapologetic attitude. And the Angel Reese 1 shoe taps directly into that duality.

Dubbed “Diamond Dust,” the debut colorway of Reese's sneaker comes wrapped in iridescent hues.

It’s a shoe that is built for the post moves she dominates with, but equally ready for tunnel fits, courtside seats, or wherever her fast-rising cultural influence takes her.

And props to Reebok for this one as it’s far from just a typical slap-your-name-on-it collab. As Shaq’s first major brand ambassador signing since taking on the role of Reebok Basketball President in 2023, Reese played an active role in shaping the Angel Reese 1 to fit her game on the court.

It’s a level of involvement that echoes Reese's hands-on approach with last year’s “Reebok by Angel” collection, which reimagined two timeless Reebok sneakers alongside a range of athleisure.

While that capsule marked a calculated start to her partnership with Reebok, this signature basketball shoe helps cement Reese's place in basketball history. A signature shoe is one of the biggest recognitions any player can receive, after all.

The Angel Reese 1, slated for an early 2026 release on Reebok's website, is the culmination of everything that Reese has accomplished so far, but also the true beginning of her legacy.

