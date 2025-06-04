A Stüssy Shirt for Your Bed

Stüssy x Tekla, the multi-season collaboration between a Scandinavian sleepwear expert and an American streetwear OG, is back for 2025. And this time, it feels more aligned with Stüssy’s Californian surfer heritage than ever.

A checkered flannel shirt is a So-Cal staple and an item Stüssy has been regularly creating since its early days. For its latest Tekla release, Stüssy unveils the flannel bed sheet.

It’s a new look for Tekla, the brand’s high-end bedwear typically comes striped or single-colored (as has all of its Stüssy collaborations, until now). Whereas for Stüssy, those checkered patterns signal business as usual.

Alongside the checkered bedding, this collaboration includes a selection of floral-printed designs (again, a pattern you wouldn’t normally find on Tekla’s minimalist creations) as well as amber-yellow-colored bed sheets.

The full range releases on June 6, available from Stüssy and Tekla’s website. Both brands release a steady stream of collaborations every year — Tekla has especially ramped up its collaborative output recently, adding everyone from the Japanese arbiter of taste AURALEE to the German heritage sandal maker Birkenstock to its roster — but ever since Tekla and Stüssy first linked up in 2021, they’ve remained consistent.

And speaking on behalf of all enjoyers of great bedwear, long may it continue.

