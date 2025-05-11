The Birth of Arc'teryx's Techiest, Toughest, & Lightest Backpack

Arc'teryx gets in its bag for its lightest, techiest, and toughest Alpha SL backpack yet.

The Canadian master of high-tech outdoor gear recently debuted its all-new Alpha SL 30 backpack crafted from ALUULA Graflyte material, which not only gives the bag this uniquely wrinkly look but makes it light as a feather in weight.

The Alpha SL 30 weighs in at just 444 grams, which sounds like a lot, but it's less than a pound, really.

SL already stands for "Super Light," as seen on other jackets and accessories in the series. But the latest backpack gives the name a whole new meaning.

Arc'teryx

The material swaddling Arc'teryx's latest bag is also super tough, promising a bag that's built to last in the long run and through even the roughest outdoor excursions. However, if you catch a snag in your new Alpha SL, Arc'teryx has these adhesive patches available for DIY repair.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Its feather-like weight certainly doesn't take away from the practicality, if anything it adds to it. The Alpha SL is still quite functional, offering plenty of pockets and flaps, removable straps, and cozy padded shoulder straps. It even has attachments for hooking additional outdoor gear or perhaps even charms to dress up your adventure. Oh, and it's water-resistant (so bring it on, rain).

After cooking up a collection of accessories and clothes you'll only catch at BEAMS, Arc'teryx has finally unleashed its new Alpha SL 30 backpack. The piece launched in white exclusively on the brand's website recently for $400....and it's already sold out.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Hopefully this is the first of many colorways to come. So, keep those eyes peeled on Arc'teryx's page for updates.