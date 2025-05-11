Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
The Birth of Arc'teryx's Techiest, Toughest, & Lightest Backpack

Written by Morgan Smith in Style

Arc'teryx gets in its bag for its lightest, techiest, and toughest Alpha SL backpack yet.

The Canadian master of high-tech outdoor gear recently debuted its all-new Alpha SL 30 backpack crafted from ALUULA Graflyte material, which not only gives the bag this uniquely wrinkly look but makes it light as a feather in weight.

The Alpha SL 30 weighs in at just 444 grams, which sounds like a lot, but it's less than a pound, really.

SL already stands for "Super Light," as seen on other jackets and accessories in the series. But the latest backpack gives the name a whole new meaning.

The material swaddling Arc'teryx's latest bag is also super tough, promising a bag that's built to last in the long run and through even the roughest outdoor excursions. However, if you catch a snag in your new Alpha SL, Arc'teryx has these adhesive patches available for DIY repair.

Its feather-like weight certainly doesn't take away from the practicality, if anything it adds to it. The Alpha SL is still quite functional, offering plenty of pockets and flaps, removable straps, and cozy padded shoulder straps. It even has attachments for hooking additional outdoor gear or perhaps even charms to dress up your adventure. Oh, and it's water-resistant (so bring it on, rain).

After cooking up a collection of accessories and clothes you'll only catch at BEAMS, Arc'teryx has finally unleashed its new Alpha SL 30 backpack. The piece launched in white exclusively on the brand's website recently for $400....and it's already sold out.

Hopefully this is the first of many colorways to come. So, keep those eyes peeled on Arc'teryx's page for updates.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
