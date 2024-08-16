Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
No One Wears A$AP Rocky's Ferrari-Tier PUMA Clothes Better Than A$AP Rocky

Written by Jake Silbert in Style

A$AP Rocky is the master of dressing like A$AP Rocky. Sounds obvious but, truly, no one wears A$AP Rocky's clothes (or even A$AP Rocky-like clothes) better than A$AP Rocky.

Behold how incredibly slick Rocky makes his unreleased PUMA gear look, as seen in a candid Instagram post on August 15.

Now, we already knew that Rocky had some great PUMA (and Ferrari) stuff in the works.

Among the bits released in Rocky and PUMA's first collaborative collection, there was a transcendently cool selection of race-inspired jackets, baggy moto jeans and retooled archival footwear.

And, reiterated by Rocky's debut AWGE fashion show, we know he's got a taste for retro street-style, realized by way of voluminous bombers and generous denim pants slouched into boots.

But the stuff he's got cooking with PUMA is clearly even cooler than you'd have thought.

For starters, there's the stuff that he himself is wearing: An oversized silver PUMA belt buckle topping a sort of utility belt worn with paneled PUMA jeans and, maybe most interestingly, PUMA Ferrari clogs.

Rocky hasn't yet touched the really sporty side of PUMA, despite his role overseeing the style side of PUMA F1. Sure, he's referenced racing gear with grippy gloves and even a PUMA helmet, but the Ferrari clogs are something new.

Ferrari is a fashion brand in its own right and though it does specialize in fancy slides — $1,000 nappa sandals, if you please — Rocky's clogs aren't available on the site.

Same for PUMA's Ferrari Motorsports site, suggesting that these are something to look forward to in the future.

Other highlights from the IG post include a red patent leather purse, PUMA x AWGE rug and a pair of flaming PUMA sneakers, seen on Rocky himself in July.

Rocky has worn a handful of thus-far unreleased collaborative PUMA gear, along with an abundance of pleasantly normal clothes that nevertheless look tremendously cool because, yes, Rocky is wearing them.

But, also, this stuff is just good on its own terms, so much so that even from these first glimpses, it all looks like peak PUMA. That's that A$AP Rocky magic.

  No One Wears A$AP Rocky's Ferrari-Tier PUMA Clothes Better Than A$AP Rocky
