A$AP Rocky Was the Only Logical Choice to Make PUMA F1 Cool

in CultureWords By Jake Silbert

There are a lot of people who PUMA and F1 could've justifiably selected to usher in their new era. But there was, really, only one guy truly fit for the job: A$AP Rocky.

Indeed, PUMA and F1 had access to any number of influencers who know their way around a racetrack, who can dress well, who have loyal followings, who have racing legacies. But that's not the point.

The reason it had to be Rocky is because only he can bridge the gap between the disparate worlds of racing, fashion, and culture at large. Rocky is PUMA F1's cultural liaison.

As cultural liaison, so to speak, it’s Rocky's job to introduce new fans to F1 while zhuzhing up existing F1 gear. It's demanding his unique design sense, his international visibility. A little from column A, a little from column B.

Racing gear is already surging, fashion-wise, but Rocky's task is to cross the streams, making F1 fashionable while making fashion appreciate F1. And he's well-versed in retooling unconventional imprints: Rocky previously made legitimately good Under Armour shoes (predated the current zeal for chunky skate shoes, even); he imbued mall retailer PacSun with a newfound vitality and exclusive drops; he brought Mercedes fashion to the masses.

PUMA F1 is just another arena for Rocky to flex his creative muscles, an arena that includes ready-to-wear collections for regular folks and race gear for actual F1 racers. Big asks individually, but a tall order taken together. To play it safe, though, would simply not be A$AP Rocky.

“I think that the F1 category has been very traditional in the past and I'm here to take more risks and shake the room up,” Rocky told Highsnobiety in our Winter 2023 cover story. “It’s a true partnership – it allows us to push the envelope and provides me the tools to express myself creatively and how I see F1 and PUMA impacting culture.”

Rocky's debut PUMA F1 collection, released in mid-November at F1's debut Las Vegas Grand Prix, comprised a host of stuff that speaks to his thirst for freshness.

Moto gloves, the quintessential racing accessory, were transformed with neon-tinged anatomical linework into veritable statement pieces. The balaclava, a signature Rocky layer, were distressed to taste while recalling the head sock that racers slip on beneath their helmets.

Quilted jackets worn by pit crews were cut to waist-length and rendered in gold, too flashy to sit on the sidelines. PUMA's cat logo dashed across the crotch of reinforced jeans, a hybrid of scuff-proof leg coverings, double-knee work pants, and BAPE-era swag.

“This first collection merges the technical and credible elements of F1 with streetwear,” continued Rocky. “We spent a lot of time sketching, prototyping and sampling. We’ve been able to work together to push the limits while still staying authentic to motorsport.”

That thoughtfulness is key. Anyone can slap some logos on a T-shirt and call it an F1 collab. Rocky has ties to real culture, ties forged through a sincere enthusiasm for good clothes. He wouldn't be where he is today if all he did was wear stuff for the sake of wearing it, design it for the sake of designing it.

“I wanted to ensure this first collection spoke to my vision,” Rocky said. And that vision goes far beyond a quick cash-in, 'cuz Rocky actually cares about this stuff. As far as I'm concerned, that's the most important trait for any creative director.

Jake SilbertDirector of News
Jake Silbert is a Japanese fashion-obsessed editor & writer who lives in New York, where he's perpetually hunting the best bagel and collecting .mp3s like an elderly person. Loves: chunky walking sneakers, artisanal clothing, podcasts, *Dark Souls* speedruns. Hates: overripe apples, summer weather
