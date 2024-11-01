A$AP Rocky & PUMA’s 3D-Printed Shoe Now Comes With Racing Stripes

Ever since it was first released in the late '90s, the PUMA Mostro has been hailed as a futuristic-looking sneaker (and for good reason, just take a look at its unconventional build and spiky sole). However, A$AP Rocky and PUMA’s Mostro 3.D Slip-on takes things one step further.

Created using an innovative resin-based 3D printing process, the entire shoe is built from the same material without any traditional shoemaking methods — such as stitching and gluing together panels of fabric.

This entirely machine-made, 3D-printed sneaker is a sign of where the future of footwear is destined to go. However, it is available now, very much in the present.

PUMA

The first chance to grab a pair of Rocky and PUMA’s spiky sneakers came last month, on September 26, in a red and black color scheme. Now, the duo is ready to share another rendition, and it's even more eye-catching than the last.

Arriving on November 7, a black version of the sneaker is arriving with an airbrush-style green stripe running along the side, following PUMA’s signature Formstripe logo.

While there was a similar airbrushed finish on the first Mostro 3D, this colorway makes it more pronounced. And, as such, this is the more striking variation of the two.

However, Rocky and PUMA aren’t only giving us new 3D-printed sneakers in early November, there is a whole collection to go with the cutting-edge shoes (it's all uploaded on the PUMA website, if you want to check it out).

PUMA

Keeping to the black and green color scheme of the sneakers, is a range of racing-inspired goods including a sweatsuit made to look like a race suit and new colorways of that puffy race helmet Rocky has been wearing recently.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

There are also two more A$AP Rocky x PUMA Inhale sneakers to come, one of which comes pre-thrashed and distressed.

"Look at all the other teams, they're doing the saaaame things over and over again, putting the same names together," Rocky recently told Highsnobiety when discussing his PUMA collaboration.

"I don't wanna shit on nobody but let's talk about these unnecessary, redundant collaborations. It ain't feeding us no more, bruh. I wanna be a catalyst for change."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Well, he’s certainly going about that the right way: no other sportswear giant is tapping a superstar rapper to create wild, spiky, 3D-printed shoes.

Rocky and PUMA are truly in a lane of their own.