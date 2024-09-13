A$AP Rocky's PUMA Sneaker Got Dirty (in the Best Way)

A$AP Rocky and PUMA ain't finished together yet. The two minds are just getting started — more like revving up their engines with another sneaker release.

Rocky's Inhale sneaker has gotten a little dirty since its last time in the spotlight. Quite frankly, this new, incredibly worn vibe has made the sneaker even more beautiful.

Specifically, Rocky's Inhale sneaker showcases intentionally distressed uppers topped with deliberate dirt and oil stains, reiterating the mood established with the previous offering: a hard day's work in the garage.

When the collection launched back in May, Rocky's PUMA pieces consisted of pre-smudged apparel and accessories. However, Rocky's debut PUMA sneaker collab, the Inhale OG sneaker, was spotless, boasting creamy, extra-breezy uppers and red accents.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

At the time, the shoe's busiest detail was the insoles, which were swarmed with PUMA logos, moto-level graphics, and Rocky's signature.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Rocky's latest Inhale sneaker again features his stamp of approval, this time with a bright red "Flacko" embroidery on the tongue. ICYMI: Rocky also goes by Flacko sometimes. He'll also accept Pretty Flacko, too.

Rocky's last pair of Inhales simply boasted PUMA's unmistakable leaping cat motif on the tongue. In other words, the Rocky effect is gradually taking over PUMA's old-school dad shoe.

Right now, Rocky's new PUMA Inhale sneaker is expected to release before the month is over. Assumably, we'll also get another batch of F1-worthy clothes and accessories like last time — and maybe even more.

Okay, I know I'm just being greedy now.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Regardless, whether a breezy sneaker or fashion show full of Mostros, anything Rocky x PUMA is sure to satisfy.