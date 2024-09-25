A$AP Rocky Brings PUMA’s Spiky Y2K Sneaker to the Future

A$AP Rocky’s latest PUMA sneakers, a 3D-printed take on the PUMA Mostro, continue a longstanding tradition of PUMA creating left-field slip-on sneakers.

The PUMA x A$AP Rocky Mostro 3D is built entirely from 3D-printed fabric. Small holes are dotted around the shoe’s upper (not ideal for the incoming rainy fall season) and the distinctive spikes on the Mostro’s sole are more pronounced. The signature velcro-strapped closure from the original sneaker is ditched, making these shoes a slip-on clog.

The original Mostro was already an unconventional silhouette but now it’s gotten even more futuristic.

Arriving alongside Rocky’s scuffed-up PUMA Inhaler sneaker and a vast selection of clothing, the 3D-printed Mostro releases on September 26 in a red and black color scheme.

This is the third collection since A$AP Rocky became the creative director of PUMA F1, continuing the racing-inspired theme of previous releases with balaclavas modeled after racing helmets and bags shaped like toolboxes.

There’s no word yet on when the silver-colored Mostro 3D debuted by A$AP Rocky ahead of PUMA’s New York fashion show will be released (neither, the purple-colored ones from his AWGE fashion show), however, I get the feeling this won't be the last of the ultra-modern Mostros.

The Mostro is a result of PUMA’s experimental leanings in the ‘90s — “[The designers] wanted to do something completely non-traditional, non-conventional, and revolutionary,” Tung Hoang, PUMA's Archive Manager, previously told Highsnobiety of the sneakers — and on the year of the Mostro’s 25th birthday, this A$AP Rocky collaboration sees the spiky-soled shoe evolving to be even more cutting edge.