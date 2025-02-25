Finally, Future-Chic ASICS Sportswear For Retro-Chic ASICS Sneakers

ASICS makes cool technical sneakers and...clothes?

ASICS recently launched its Spring/Summer 2025 Sportstyle collection, and admittedly, there's some good techy wear in there.

You've got breathable ASICS Sportstyle logo tees crafted with quick-drying materials and UV protection. There are also stretchy convertible blousons and trousers that are also water-repellent.

ASICS' SS25 crewneck sweatshirt features this tag on the back of the neck inspired by its signature sneaker label. Even with its clothes, the Japanese label showcases its sneaker roots.

The offering rounds off with a lightweight detachable jacket and pant set, socks, and hats. The versatile pieces arrive in these pleasing seasonal colorways, like olive grey, indigo fog, moonrock, and blue purple, making them as stylish as they are functional.

ASICS doesn't drop clothes often, but it's usually good when the brand spreads the magic beyond the feet. Collaborations with Bryant Giles and Gallery Dept. have resulted in exclusive reconstructed techwear and upcycled creations. At the same time, ASICS' luxury Novalis line with Kiko Kostadinov offers both high-end sneakers and sporty apparel.

ASICS does well on its own, too. The brand's Sportstyle apparel line, launched in February 2024, is proof. Since its debut, the Sportstyle imprint has been cooking up these clean, practical pieces, much like those seen in the SS25 collection.

And speaking of, ASICS' SS25 clothes are now available on the brand's website, with prices ranging from $16 to $180.