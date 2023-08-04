Kiko's ASICS NOVALIS Line Is For the Practice of Everyday Life

Whenever I dare to think that Kiko Kostadinov and ASICS are winding things down I'm proven wrong, because, in truth, there’s always another collaboration around the corner. Guaranteed.

This time, though, said collaboration is a little more complex than just another revamp of archival ASICS silhouette, as it is instead the launch of a brand new high-end clothing fashion line between the pair titled NOVALIS.

The first installment of NOVALIS officially landed on August 4 via the Kiko Kostadinov webstore in the form of a bomber jacket, trousers, two t-shirts and a cap. This release came after an initial soft-launch during Paris Fashion Week earlier this year.

According to a statement, the collection is designed out of a "belief that good clothes should be rooted in usefulness, comfort and pleasure," and intends to "blend in with consumers’ wardrobes rather than being loud statement pieces."

It goes on to emphasise that Kiko's ASICS NOVALIS is focused on function and simplicity and evoking a refreshing "no-nonsense rejection of the superficially spectacular in favour of subtle elegance."

Only last week Highsnobiety’s Sam Cole described Kiko’s involvement at ASICS as the best thing to have ever happened to the Japanese label — and I’d be inclined to agree.

Since their first link-up back in 2018 Kiko and ASICS have thrived, dropping countless sought-after collaborations in the process, some of which have been flipped for way above retail which, in today’s sneaker society, is a positive sign.

Following the news of NOVALIS, Kiko took to IG to describe the launch as “A New Chapter," while ASICS itself called the clothes "versatile tools for considered living". And sure, to describe clothing as "tools" might sound a little farfetched (unless we discussing, say, a heated jacket, for example), but when Kiko Kostadinov is involved, nothing is too outlandish.

This article was originally published on May 17 and then updated on August 4.