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AURALEE Is So Good at Improving New Balance Shoes, It Designed Its Own (EXCLUSIVE)

Written by Jake Silbert in Style

AURALEE is New Balance's most consistent collaborator, bar none. Across a vast slate of ordinary sneaker silhouettes, the Japanese clothing label has demonstrated supreme mastery of color, texture, tone, and temperament, transforming even the most obvious of dad shoes into a delight.

Now, AURALEE has its own signature New Balance shoe.

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As first seen by Highsnobiety backstage after AURALEE's Spring/Summer 2027 Paris Fashion Week presentation on June 23, AURALEE's next big collaborative New Balance sneaker is very much its own.

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The flat shoe is as superb as ever, pristine in its tonal black or blue brilliance and redolent of some of AURALEE's past hits. You can see the sleek DNA of AURALEE's sueded-out RC30 and XC-72 in the new shoe's silhouette, while the paneling hits akin to the recent New Balance 204l collab. Even the flat sole is not terribly dissimilar, even if only in attitude, to AURALEE's epochal NB 550.

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But, taken together, AURALEE's latest New Balance sneaker is entirely new.

It's possible that AURALEE is merely being tapped to intro a fresh in-house New Balance style, like when it helped premiere the beefy WRPD runner a few years ago. It is Miu Miu New Balance-coded, and as the 204l indicated, New Balance is keen to keep the flat-shoe momentum rolling.

Doesn't AURALEE deserve its own signature shoe, though?

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Few brands are defining good taste right now quite like AURALEE, whose name has become synonymous with elegantly considered clothes of the distinctly gorgeous, if understated, variety. And it's a shame that we're so focused on the New Balance of it all, because AURALEE's Spring/Summer 2027 collection was yet another case study in putting forth tasteful garments that're anything but boring, defined not by anonymity but flashes of full-figured color and stunning textiles and breezy grace.

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The collaborative New Balances were really good, though.

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Jake Silbert

Jake Silbert is Highsnobiety's Director of News. An award-winning writer, Jake has nearly a decade of experience overseeing fashion publications, leading editorial teams, and publishing in print media. Jake previously lived in Japan, following a multi-year obsession with Japanese fashion, food, and design, before moving back to America to begin a career as a writer and editor. At Highsnobiety, Jake explores subjects that range from Tory Burch’s rebranding to the humble beauty of brown clothes to the last collaborative Louis Vuitton collection ideated by NIGO and the late Virgil Abloh, for which he conducted one of Abloh’s final interviews. Jake is perhaps best known for tackling divisive subjects, such as Supreme’s waning relevance, that incite discussion among even people who only read the article’s headline (believe it or not). Previously, Jake pitched, wrote, and edited content for a handful of burgeoning digital publications, even drafting think pieces for social media simply for the sake of spreading the good word about good clothing. That’s what it all comes back to for Jake: good clothing. Jake lives in New York City where he’s perpetually hunting for the best bagel and collecting .mp3s like a boomer. Loves: chunky walking sneakers, washed-out clothing, Simpsons podcasts, Dark Souls speedruns. Hates: overripe apples, sweaty summer humidity.

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