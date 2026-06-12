Miu Miu's Gorgeous Green New Balance Sneaker Is Elevated Envy

Miu Miu is seeing green. Not in the sense of jealousy, though. However, Miu Miu's gorgeous new green New Balance colorway might inspire some level of envy amongst those unable to snag a pair.

In addition to its forest green colorway, the shoe wears a soft suede upper that gains some textural depth by way of technical fabric panels that have a way of reinstating the sneaker's sporty essence.

The sneaker also has a removable leather cover insole, which can be taken out for easy washing, and supports moisture control.

In addition to this olive-toned edition, New Balance and Miu Miu are also releasing a chocolate-brown and candy-apple-red colorway, adding some fall-ish charm to the summer months. Premature? Not entirely. As they say, early bird gets the Miu Miu 530 SL sneaker. Or something like that.

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If you'll recall, the 530 SL model turned the sneaker game on its head when it first came out in 2024.

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It might be hard to imagine in the present day, but before Miu Miu did its big one with the don dada of dad shoes, double-laces and razor-thin outsoles were not as commonplace as they are now, and you have Miuccia Prada to thank (or blame) for it.

Since then, it seems like every other day some brand is dropping an inspired iteration of this dually-laced sneaker. From adidas' spooky good Ghost sneaker to decadent chocolate Vans, everybody wants a piece of the Miu Miu x New Balance pie. Still.

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