Leave It to AURALEE To Turn New Balance Dad Shoes Into Wearable Art

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

AURALEE's Fall/Winter 2024 presentation in February was another work of wearable art by the brand, topped off with a delicious pair of New Balance 990v4s sneakers.

Since the debut Comp 100 collab, AURALEE has consistently beautified New Balance's most classic models. The special thing about AURALEE's New Balance sneakers is the brand's craftsmanship, which is rooted in "relaxed simplicity, elevated and tinged with a sensitive, sophisticated edge," according to AURALEE.

AURALEE lends its artful constructions to these iconic and sometimes entirely new models, resulting in chunky Warped Runners boasting wool and leather uppers or wonderfully hairy RC30 shoes.

As the internet might say, the brand doesn't miss with its New Balance collaborations.

The AURALEE x New Balance 990v4 only ups the label's aura points. AURALEE's design ethos again shines with its beefy dad shoes, which feature a combination of creamy and crisp breezy textures for its upper.

Elsewhere, AURALEE's sublime color palette gets to work, wrapping the sneaker into beautiful schemes, one blue and the other a tasteful grey. New Balance grey, the AURALEE way? I'll take three.

Following their star moment on the AURALEE runway earlier this year, the stunning New Balance 990v4 sneakers will drop on December 13 finally at AURALEE and New Balance.

For those wondering, AURALEE's New Balance 990v4 sneakers will be available globally (it's surprising considering the brand is known for Japan-only drops). It's a Christmas miracle!

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
