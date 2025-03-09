Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

In a Maze Where Everyone's Front Row, Balenciaga Finds Its Way to PUMA

Written by Morgan Smith in Style

Balenciaga's Winter 2025 presentation was a maze. No seriously. The brand's latest show set was an actual backstage maze, where models zigged and zagged in the collection's latest gear. Moreover, Balenciaga's maze made all guests front-row VIP. That way, someone's head wouldn't block the view of the brand's PUMA collaboration.

Before the Winter 2025 show, Balenciaga previewed its PUMA team-up, which included a distressed take on the brand's beloved Speedcat model. But as I suspect, there was more waiting for fans on the runway.

Shop Balenciaga
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The Balenciaga presentation featured collaborative PUMA sportswear like nylon tracksuits, sweatpants, and zip-up jackets. The collection also included PUMA robes, leather bomber jackets, plastic-style Marché bags, and hats.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Additionally, Balenciaga revealed more colorways for its pre-worn, flatter-than-ever Speedcat sneaker. On the runway, the red-hot model with its torn-off branding appeared in black, white, and navy blue schemes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

The Balenciaga x PUMA collection was but a part of this big Winter 2025 offering. A total of 80 looks hit the dark catwalk, including plenty of Demna takes on corporate-core. The Parisian label presented several suits ("moth-eaten" ones included), dramatically formal coats and trenches, and corseted collared shirts. There was even a Balenciaga spin on the classic Ralph Lauren Polo tee.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Balenciaga also debuted another Alpinestars collaboration, reworking the motorsport brand's gloves with piercings and distressing. In addition to the ultimate puffers, a few graphic t-shirts made the cut with "Main Character" and "Standard" phrases stamped on them (wonder what the brand's trying to say with these?).

Balenciaga Winter 2025 finished with accessories like dramatic riding boots, super-flat derby shoes, leather handbags, and those large mask sunglasses teased before the presentation.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The label skipped the runways last season in favor of a lookbook format featuring Demna's own photos of the fall collection. Now, Balenciaga's using a maze runway to find its way, it seems. Well, it found PUMA along the way, at least.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Balenciaga Takes on (& Tears Up) PUMA’s Flat-Soled It-Shoe
    • Sneakers
  • Balenciaga Gave Kim Kardashian & Nicole Kidman the Rap Tee Treatment
    • Style
  • With a New Wildly Rugged Sneaker, Balenciaga Stomps Into the Great Outdoors
    • Sneakers
  • In F1's Race for Eyeballs, a $70k Balenciaga Shark Sculpture Takes Pole Position
    • Style
  • Demna’s "Leaked" Camera Roll Reveals Balenciaga x Lamborghini (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
What To Read Next
  • In a Maze Where Everyone's Front Row, Balenciaga Finds Its Way to PUMA
    • Style
  • Belts Are Everything Everywhere All at Once
    • Style
  • Valentino + Vans = (V)ery Classic Skate Shoes
    • Sneakers
  • Its Classic Boots Reborn, Timberland Transforms Its Clothes
    • Style
  • Balenciaga Takes on (& Tears Up) PUMA’s Flat-Soled It-Shoe
    • Sneakers
  • Finally, adidas Stan Smith Espadrilles!
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now