In a Maze Where Everyone's Front Row, Balenciaga Finds Its Way to PUMA

Balenciaga's Winter 2025 presentation was a maze. No seriously. The brand's latest show set was an actual backstage maze, where models zigged and zagged in the collection's latest gear. Moreover, Balenciaga's maze made all guests front-row VIP. That way, someone's head wouldn't block the view of the brand's PUMA collaboration.

Before the Winter 2025 show, Balenciaga previewed its PUMA team-up, which included a distressed take on the brand's beloved Speedcat model. But as I suspect, there was more waiting for fans on the runway.

The Balenciaga presentation featured collaborative PUMA sportswear like nylon tracksuits, sweatpants, and zip-up jackets. The collection also included PUMA robes, leather bomber jackets, plastic-style Marché bags, and hats.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Additionally, Balenciaga revealed more colorways for its pre-worn, flatter-than-ever Speedcat sneaker. On the runway, the red-hot model with its torn-off branding appeared in black, white, and navy blue schemes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

The Balenciaga x PUMA collection was but a part of this big Winter 2025 offering. A total of 80 looks hit the dark catwalk, including plenty of Demna takes on corporate-core. The Parisian label presented several suits ("moth-eaten" ones included), dramatically formal coats and trenches, and corseted collared shirts. There was even a Balenciaga spin on the classic Ralph Lauren Polo tee.

Balenciaga also debuted another Alpinestars collaboration, reworking the motorsport brand's gloves with piercings and distressing. In addition to the ultimate puffers, a few graphic t-shirts made the cut with "Main Character" and "Standard" phrases stamped on them (wonder what the brand's trying to say with these?).

Balenciaga Winter 2025 finished with accessories like dramatic riding boots, super-flat derby shoes, leather handbags, and those large mask sunglasses teased before the presentation.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The label skipped the runways last season in favor of a lookbook format featuring Demna's own photos of the fall collection. Now, Balenciaga's using a maze runway to find its way, it seems. Well, it found PUMA along the way, at least.