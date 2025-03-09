Balenciaga Takes on (& Tears Up) PUMA’s Flat-Soled It-Shoe
And so Balenciaga pounces on PUMA's sneaker of the moment, the flat-soled Speedcat.
Ahead of the brand's Winter 2025 presentation, Balenciaga previewed a few pieces from the upcoming collection, including oversized visors, barely-there derby steppers, and a PUMA Speedcat collaboration.
Balenciaga's PUMA Speedcat sneakers, off the bat, present a ripped-off Formstrip, almost like a real-live feisty cat got ahold of the shoe. But if you took that detail away, Balenciaga's take looks like normal PUMA Speedcats. Kinda.
The Balenciaga x PUMA sneaker comes with smooth suede leather uppers and unmistakable almost-barefoot rubber bottoms. PUMA's logos land in their normal spots, alongside new gilded Balenciaga branding, of course.
Oh, and I almost forgot the other update to the collaborative Speedcat. Balenciaga's pairs include a convenient pull tab on the heel, allowing wearers to slip into them more easily.
In addition to the Speedcat sneaker, Balenciaga also previewed a co-branded Marché bag. So right now, we've got a Balenciaga x PUMA shoe and a bag. The brand saved the rest for the collection for the its Winter 2025 presentation, revealing collaborative sportswear and more Speedcat colorways.
Research confirmed: the rebirthed PUMA Speedcat is fashion's it-sneaker. But we kind of already knew that. General release colorways have appeared at fashion week, while the effortlessly stylish Jennifer Lawrence has given the slim, sporty model her co-sign.
Moreover, the Speedcat has gotten spins from a few fashion brands like Danielle Guizio and Open YY. And according to sneaker leakers, New York label LaQuan Smith also has a Speedcat High collaboration in the works.
Well, PUMA can now check "Balenciaga collab" of the Speedcat's fashion takeover checklist, too.