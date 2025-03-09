Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Balenciaga Takes on (& Tears Up) PUMA’s Flat-Soled It-Shoe

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

And so Balenciaga pounces on PUMA's sneaker of the moment, the flat-soled Speedcat.

Ahead of the brand's Winter 2025 presentation, Balenciaga previewed a few pieces from the upcoming collection, including oversized visors, barely-there derby steppers, and a PUMA Speedcat collaboration.

Balenciaga's PUMA Speedcat sneakers, off the bat, present a ripped-off Formstrip, almost like a real-live feisty cat got ahold of the shoe. But if you took that detail away, Balenciaga's take looks like normal PUMA Speedcats. Kinda.

The Balenciaga x PUMA sneaker comes with smooth suede leather uppers and unmistakable almost-barefoot rubber bottoms. PUMA's logos land in their normal spots, alongside new gilded Balenciaga branding, of course.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Oh, and I almost forgot the other update to the collaborative Speedcat. Balenciaga's pairs include a convenient pull tab on the heel, allowing wearers to slip into them more easily.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

In addition to the Speedcat sneaker, Balenciaga also previewed a co-branded Marché bag. So right now, we've got a Balenciaga x PUMA shoe and a bag. The brand saved the rest for the collection for the its Winter 2025 presentation, revealing collaborative sportswear and more Speedcat colorways.

Research confirmed: the rebirthed PUMA Speedcat is fashion's it-sneaker. But we kind of already knew that. General release colorways have appeared at fashion week, while the effortlessly stylish Jennifer Lawrence has given the slim, sporty model her co-sign.

Moreover, the Speedcat has gotten spins from a few fashion brands like Danielle Guizio and Open YY. And according to sneaker leakers, New York label LaQuan Smith also has a Speedcat High collaboration in the works.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Well, PUMA can now check "Balenciaga collab" of the Speedcat's fashion takeover checklist, too.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
