What If Your Dive Watch Had a Wes Anderson Phase?

Written by Donovan Barnett in Watches
Girard-Perregaux
Girard-Perregaux's new Deep Diver Legacy Edition revives one of the Swiss watch manufacturer's funkiest archival designs. The brand's 1969 ref. 9108 model gets reimagined through the technicolor lens of Bamford Watch Department.

It’s a 350-piece limited edition and the latest in GP’s Legacy Editions, archival icons reworked with a modern flair.

Arriving with all the specs of a serious tool watch (200m water resistance, dual crowns, internal rotating bezel), the 1969 ref. 9108 has the sunny, off-kilter charm of a beachside prop from Asteroid City (or any Wes Anderson film, for that matter).

The 38mm cushion-shaped case is crafted in Grade 5 titanium, topped with a radially brushed 14-sided bezel, a detail that once inspired the Laureato. But the real star is the dial, a burst of orange, white, and blue that nods to a 1971 variant of the Deep Diver without feeling stuck in the past. 

Girard-Perregaux
The retro-infused watch is available now through Girard-Perregaux and Bamford Watch Department, priced at $15,100.

This isn’t nostalgia for nostalgia’s sake. It’s Girard-Perregaux flexing a playful side, reminding us that not every diver has to look like it’s prepping for the Mariana Trench. Sometimes, a dive watch can just be cool, funky, wearable, and designed to bring a little joy to your wrist.

The late ’60s and early ’70s were a golden age of watch design weirdness: Think Seiko’s “Pogue,” Omega’s Ploprof, or the Bulova Accutron Spaceview. This Deep Diver fits right in, part retro-futuristic relic, part daily driver with character.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
