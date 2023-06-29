A New Era of Bang & Olufsen Begins With "See Yourself In Sound"

In the world of sound, very few brands can boast a history as rich as Bang & Olufsen’s. Founded in 1925, the Danish high-end consumer electronics company has been at the forefront of sonic innovation for close to a century.

Within its walls live celebrated and storied products like the Beolit 39 radio and Beogram 4000 turntable; products which, even in the early years of their life cycle, were heralded as iconic, cementing B&O as a leader in the space.

Despite the grand strides and peaks it has achieved as it edges towards its 100th birthday, Bang & Olufsen remains somewhat of an anomaly in that it’s most recognized and desired by its loyal Danish consumers and its design-savvy “if you know, you know” global audience. Its taste level is unquestionable; its products speak loudly for themselves and are trusted by the likes of Audi, Aston Martin, and BMW, yet it’s not the first, nor most recognizable, name in consumer electronics.

That’s about to change, however, with the arrival of its new campaign See Yourself In Sound.

In the past, Bang & Olufsen’s campaigns have been tailored to the tastes of Scandinavian design sensibilities, highlighting its products as the perfect additions to a sonically in-tune home that prioritizes aesthetic and utility. With See Yourself In Sound, the brand finds itself entering a new era; one that is tailored to the individual tastes of the consumer while putting its product's main function – delivering fine-tuned audio – at the center of its relationship with said consumers.

In bringing B&O into a new era dedicated to personal enjoyment of music and audio products, Chief Marketing Officer Kamel Oaudi talks us through the new campaign.

Bang & Olufsen

Bang & Olufsen, without a doubt, is a heritage brand. How have you been able to translate the brand’s heritage into something more contemporary?

Bang & Olufsen has been designing the future since 1925, creating memorable moments for generations of customers, and we’ve always sat at the cutting edge of innovation in one way or another.

Whether it be the technological innovations in radio and television in the 1930s and ‘40s or leading the way in creating an intersection for audio products and interior aesthetics to meet, through working with experts in the world of design to craft our products. Bang & Olufsen has always stood out and done things differently.

We are now on a journey to make Bang & Olufsen the leading destination for lovers of music and culture. That’s why we’ve continued to push boundaries of innovation and creativity through our collaboration with Balenciaga at Paris Couture Week last year, where we launched the Speaker Bag. We’re changing how people think about audio and luxury technology in new and unexpected ways.

What does it mean to see yourself in sound?

Our music taste, favorite artist, band, or album says so much about the person we are. If I told you who my favorite artist is, I am sure you can imagine some things about the sort of person I am. You start to see me based on my choice of sound.

See Yourself In Sound is about creating a shape from your favorite songs. It’s a celebration of individuality, personality, and style. The most important part of the name is “yourself.”

We wanted to create an outlet for our community and the wider community of music lovers to put a visual identity to their musical taste that is totally unique to them, in a world that sits outside of the traditional avatars that we’re used to seeing, packaged in a way they can share with friends and start conversations.

Bang & Olufsen

How does this campaign play into the future of B&O?

The desire to be bold, unconventional, and make a statement, which sits at the heart of this campaign, is something that definitely sets the tone for the direction in which Bang & Olufsen is heading.

Creating personalized experiences and opening conversations between the brand and our community is a focus with See Yourself In Sound, and something we want to do more of. Bang & Olufsen’s is the luxury destination for music lovers, something that we have championed for decades. This new campaign is a nod to the ability that B&O has as a luxury brand to make statements, go against the grain, and provoke thoughts.

Will the artistic direction implemented in the campaign be something that bleeds into other areas of the business?

We’re already seeing the bold, unique, experience-based narrative that this campaign follows integrate into other areas of the business, like the groundbreaking immersive music experience produced at the end of March 2023 in Paris.

Our vision for this event was to create a collaborative experience that blends artists, genres, and cultures together in a way that stands apart from a traditional concert environment. The elements of interaction created unmatched energy in the room, from the way the artists worked with one another to the way the audience surrounded the musicians and interacted throughout the jamming sessions, the excitement as you watched the piece of music develop before your very own eyes felt truly unique.

Bang & Olufsen

Who is B&O trying to communicate with through the campaign?

We are aiming to connect with a community whose passion for music forms part of who they are, the events they go to, the subcultures they identify with, and the world they curate around themselves.

A world of music being available at the touch of a button gives us a chance to experiment, try new styles, and build a clear picture of the type of music we enjoy, and See Yourself In Sound gives life to that picture. This in turn creates a first interaction with Bang & Olufsen for many people who are new to our brand.

How do you envision that the campaign will alter global perceptions of B&O?

Global perceptions of Bang & Olufsen mainly focus on our position at the convergence of luxury, design, and sound, but rarely touch on our stance within music. We make some of the best products for our customers to listen to music through, with a very clear viewpoint on design, but we don’t talk enough about the music that our community listens to.

Having an opinion, a voice, and a purpose within the music world is a big step and something that we hope will shift perceptions about what conversations Bang & Olufsen want to be a part of.