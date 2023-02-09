Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
New Year, New Bang & Olufsen Audio Treats

Written by Sam Cole in Design
Bang & Olufsen
New year, new ways to enjoy audible treats. As we spend thousands of minutes drowning out the world around us with thumping bass, sweet harmonies, and thunderous drums, finding the right audio device for the job is a top priority. With Bang & Olufsen, that's made easy; its Atelier Edition Beoplay EX wireless earphones, for example.

Last year, it felt like my life was all about audio. Thanks in large to my unshakeable habit of letting various earphones slip from pockets, I was able to get familiar was a broad range of devices. Headphones, too, were part of the changing experience, and some of the very best were the creations of Bang & Olufsen.

There's no faulting Danish design. Fortunately, for the audio indulgent, this extends beyond the reaches of architecture and apparel.

Serving what's fair to call a gold standard within the audio space, its devices are not only fine-tuned to deliver the best soundscapes possible but effortlessly designed to cleanly insert in any space.

For its first major release of the year, B&O is setting the stage for far more to come throughout 2023.

As the year slowly unravels, the first device to present itself is the Atelier Edition of the award-winning Beoplay EX wireless earphones.

Handcrafted in Denmark, the new edition will see an amalgamation of stunning colorways drift into B&O's evolving universe, beginning first with bold "Lime Green" with a case to match.

First things first – "Lime Green" touches down online today, while additional colorways will make their way forward throughout the year.

  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
