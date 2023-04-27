A New Sound Experience? That'll Be Bang & Olufsen's Beosound A5

Shopping around for speakers that are both aesthetically pleasing and fine-tuned to deliver the smoothest, most responsive performance possible often proves a dubious task. Not everybody claims to be an audiophile, yet they desire an immersive sound experience.

At the sweet spot of aesthetics and performance are new sound experiences, experiences offered within the Bang & Olufsen family.

Bang & Olufsen

With close to 100 years of history, cutting-edge design, technological advancement, and expertise in all things sound, Bang & Olufsen has built an impressive universe of audio that spans entry-level portable devices to 8200-watt powerhouses, tailoring its product offering to the varied needs and desires of its loyal audience.

One of the bonuses of having such a rich history, alongside a deep understanding of product, is an extensive archive of references; a living archive, thanks to these product's timelessness; that can be used as foundations to build the future.

This couldn't more true for the Beosound A5, which pulls references from the iconic Beolit series. Riffing on the Beolit series' retro-futurist design, the A5 is the result of decades of design refinement, resulting in a portable speaker that boasts organic curves crafted from natural materials that insert seamlessly into the home.

Bang & Olufsen

Its clean-lined, functionally sleek design is a collaborative effort, born from B&O's relationship with the Danish-Italian design duo GamFratesi.

Through their co-working, the A5 arrives in two balanced finishes, including black anthracite aluminum with dark oak wood and natural aluminum with a woven paper fiber front.

On a technical level, the Beosound A5 is Bang & Olufsen’s most powerful portable speaker to date, providing a combined 280 watts of power, which can fill large rooms with dynamic 360-degree sound.

Bang & Olufsen

Thanks to its carry handle, easy portability offers listening experiences as dynamic as the sounds that fill them.

The Beosound A5 (which is available to shop online) serves as a springboard for Bang & Olufsen's future – a future enriched in diverse, design and performance-led sound experiences unlike any other.