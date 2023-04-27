Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

A New Sound Experience? That'll Be Bang & Olufsen's Beosound A5

in DesignWords By Sam Cole
1 / 5

Shopping around for speakers that are both aesthetically pleasing and fine-tuned to deliver the smoothest, most responsive performance possible often proves a dubious task. Not everybody claims to be an audiophile, yet they desire an immersive sound experience.

At the sweet spot of aesthetics and performance are new sound experiences, experiences offered within the Bang & Olufsen family.

With close to 100 years of history, cutting-edge design, technological advancement, and expertise in all things sound, Bang & Olufsen has built an impressive universe of audio that spans entry-level portable devices to 8200-watt powerhouses, tailoring its product offering to the varied needs and desires of its loyal audience.

One of the bonuses of having such a rich history, alongside a deep understanding of product, is an extensive archive of references; a living archive, thanks to these product's timelessness; that can be used as foundations to build the future.

This couldn't more true for the Beosound A5, which pulls references from the iconic Beolit series. Riffing on the Beolit series' retro-futurist design, the A5 is the result of decades of design refinement, resulting in a portable speaker that boasts organic curves crafted from natural materials that insert seamlessly into the home.

Its clean-lined, functionally sleek design is a collaborative effort, born from B&O's relationship with the Danish-Italian design duo GamFratesi.

Through their co-working, the A5 arrives in two balanced finishes, including black anthracite aluminum with dark oak wood and natural aluminum with a woven paper fiber front.

On a technical level, the Beosound A5 is Bang & Olufsen’s most powerful portable speaker to date, providing a combined 280 watts of power, which can fill large rooms with dynamic 360-degree sound.

Thanks to its carry handle, easy portability offers listening experiences as dynamic as the sounds that fill them.

The Beosound A5 (which is available to shop online) serves as a springboard for Bang & Olufsen's future – a future enriched in diverse, design and performance-led sound experiences unlike any other.

Shop our latest products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    EXCLUSIVE: Why KITH x Star Wars Is So Important to Ronnie Fieg

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Of Course Jeff Bezos Got His Swagless Coachella 'Fit From Amazon

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    EXCLUSIVE: It’s All About Thom Browne For the Celtics’ Marcus Smart

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    What's On The ALD Menu? More NB Collabs, Of Course

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Kenzo's Parisian Dream Home Is Up For Sale

    Design
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Ryan Gosling Has Big Pink Ken-ergy

    Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023